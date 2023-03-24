Pharmaceutical Water Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 9.40% Between 2023 – 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical water market , estimated at US$ 28.90 billion in 2023, is projected to surpass US$ 65 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 9.40%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Pharmaceutical Water Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 28.9 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 65 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Takeaways:

The growth of the biopharmaceutical and generic injectable industries will drive the demand for pharmaceutical water during the forecast period.

The significant rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Market Drivers

An increase in the development of life-saving treatments and the rising need for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines, proteins, antibodies, plasma, enzymes, biologics, and peptides are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global pharmaceutical water market. Additionally, the growth of the biopharmaceutical and generic injectable industries and the significant rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and advances in microbiology support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global pharmaceutical water market from three perspectives: Type, End-user, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global pharmaceutical water market is segmented into HPLC grade water, water for injection, water for inhalation, water for irrigation, non-potable water, and portable water. The HPLC-grade water segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because laboratories only use trusted and well-established HPLC technology to separate, recognize, and quantify components in a mixture.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global pharmaceutical water market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominates the market because pharmaceutical water is the most needed commodity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global pharmaceutical water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global pharmaceutical water market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global pharmaceutical water market can be attributed to this region having numerous significant pharmaceutical companies, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a strong demand for advanced healthcare services.

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global pharmaceutical water market:

Merck KGaA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytiva (Danaher)

Intermountain Life Sciences

Standard Reagents, Pvt. Ltd.

CovaChem LLC.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer Inc.

The market for pharmaceutical water is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL WATER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE HPLC Grade Water Water for Injection Sterile Bacteriostatic Water for Inhalation Water for Irrigation Non-potable Water Portable Water GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL WATER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Academic & Research Laboratories Others

TOC Continued…

