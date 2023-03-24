Stay Ahead of the Game with Toshi Tools: The Future of DeFi Trading

CALGORY ALBERTA , March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its intuitive design and unique features, Toshi Tools will empower users to navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency markets.

Tier 1 wallet holders will get the app first, followed by everyone else. Toshi Tools' goal is to provide an easy-to-use app focusing on user experience. This team intends to offer a solution to the information overload that has become common in the crypto industry.

Proposing a Solution to Information Overload in the Crypto Industry

The crypto industry has seen a massive influx of participants over the past few years, leading to significant information overload. Toshi Tools is introducing a real-time wallet-tracking app to help users solve this problem.

This app displays the top crypto market performers by wallet ID, sorted daily. Artificial intelligence (AI) will further enhance the application, with Open AI's GPT-3 machine learning integrated into the platform.

This integration allows users to efficiently extract information from the blockchain. GPT-3 technology will let users analyze bulk data and create a model customized to their specific configurations and metrics.

Toshi Tools reduces information overload for crypto enthusiasts by using the AI-driven GPT-3 machine learning system.

This project's ecosystem also features the $TOSHI native token. The long-term goal is a transaction fee of 3%, determined by Toshi Tools' market cap, project growth, and development completion.

A key part of the Toshi Tool's ecosystem is its token utility. The system allows users to access the full functionality of the application with a wallet Tier 1. Alternatively, burning $100 worth of $TOSHI tokens will grant one month's access.

Wallet Tier 1 holders need 0.4 percent of the $TOSHI supply, while future tiers will accommodate users with lower holdings.

Burning $TOSHI tokens to access different app levels creates a deflationary structure for the project. This burning process makes existing tokens more valuable as more and more users participate in Toshi Tool's utility ecosystem.

Appealing to a Large Audience

Crypto partnerships are fundamental to Toshi Tools' mission to bring accessible crypto investment tracking and decision-making to a larger audience. Toshi Tools partners with SolidProof, NOWAI, and others to provide greater integration within the industry.

This is why Toshi Tools strives for more collaborations and partnerships, as every new project brings something unique. The March 25 Binance AMA will allow newcomers to learn about the project.

The team's appearance at Binance's meet-up in Frankfurt, Germany, at the end of January has piqued interest in the project. While the market awaits the AMA, this team is attracting attention to its crypto ecosystem.

About Toshi Tools

Toshi Tools aims to provide users with an easy-to-read and customizable chart that helps track their crypto investments. With GPT-3 integrated into the system, it can perform on-chain analysis around the clock without human intervention.

Information overload is a common issue with blockchain and the sheer amount of data available. This makes it difficult to determine which information is useful, thus making it hard for users to make informed decisions. With its advanced technology, Toshi Tools can help users make sense of the data, providing valuable insight into cryptocurrency markets.

Toshi Tools' March 25 Binance AMA will introduce new people to the project. As the beta release approaches, Toshi Tools promotes its ecosystem through collaborations and partnerships.

Anyone interested in this new project can visit Toshi Tools' website and the social media channels below.

Telegram | Twitter | Medium

