Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market Report 2023: Rise in Infertility Rate Drives Consumers Towards IVF

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization market stood at USD132.43 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period.

Rapid rise in the number of IVF clinics and hospitals in Vietnam will increase access to fertility treatments, thereby creating growth prospects within the Vietnam in-vitro fertilization market. According to the Vietnam Ministry of Health, the fertility rate in rural areas increased from 2.11 children per mother in 2010 to 2.29 children per mother in 2020. In-Vitro Fertilization is an assisted reproductive procedure wherein an egg is fertilized with a sperm artificially under laboratory conditions.

Rise in Infertility Rate



Infertility in women is mainly caused due to endometriosis, polycystic ovary disease, or obstruction of two uterus linings. Infertile men lack sperm due to testicular dysfunction, retrograde ejaculation, or insemination system obstruction. Sperm production or function can be affected by overexposure to certain environmental elements, including Industrial chemicals. Extended exposure to benzenes, toluene, xylene, herbicides, pesticides, organic solvents, painting materials and lead might contribute to low sperm counts.

Drug and alcohol consumption patterns also impact men's sperm quality and count. Additionally, the egg count goes down with increasing age leading to problems in fertilization and conception in women. The normal aging process also increases the likelihood of miscarriage and giving birth to a child who has a genetic disorder. All the factors mentioned above along with the decreasing fertility rate in Vietnam are expected to increase the demand for in-vitro fertilization, thereby driving the market growth.



Rise in Medical Tourism



Vietnam is a popular destination for medical tourists seeking in-vitro Fertilization treatment, beauty, or dental care. The costs in Vietnam are reasonable, and the services are excellent. Additionally, travel agencies have collaborated with hospitals to plan medical tours, emphasizing the accessibility and high standards of these facilities, which appeal to tourists. Every year, more than 200 international patients receive infertility care at the Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital.

About 400 international patients with infertility are treated at the hospital each year, some of whom are from Europe. According to Forbes magazine, the cost of an in-vitro Fertilization procedure in Vietnam is only a third of that in other ASEAN nations. Since the average cost of executing an in-vitro Fertilization in the United States is USD 20,000, the average price in Vietnam is only one-fourth that of the United States.

Vietnam is expanding its fertility tourism industry. Since there are more In-Vitro Fertilization centers, the finest doctors and most recent technology available for offering treatment, along with affordable treatment expenses, among others, medical tourism has significantly increased in the country.



Rising Demand for Artificial Insemination



Due to the rising incidence of fertility issues, including erectile dysfunction and polycystic ovary syndrome, the risk of infertility is rising in Vietnam. Complications could arise due to significant lifestyle adjustments and the growing preference of working women to conceive later in life. Various things, including stress, alcohol consumption, lifestyle modification, and decreased sperm count and motility, causes infertility problems in men. A persistent rise in the prevalence of infertility in both sexes causes the need for artificial insemination.

Artificial insemination techniques like intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro Fertilization (in-vitro Fertilization), etc., are the treatments for the infertility issues. Recent innovations, such as ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), have improved embryo quality even with very low or abnormal sperm counts, increasing success rates. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of in-vitro fertilization market in Vietnam in the coming years.



Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Technique:

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI IVF)

Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Product:

IVF Culture Media

ICSI Machine

IVF Incubators

Cryo-system

Others

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Egg Donor:

Frozen Non-donor

Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Donor

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Infertility:

Female

Male

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Embryo:

Frozen-Thawed Embryo

Fresh Embryo

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Application:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By End User:

Locals

Expats

Medical Tourists

Vietnam In-Vitro Fertilization Market, By Region:

Southern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Vietnam In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



6. Vietnam ICSI In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



7. Vietnam Non-ICSI/Traditional In vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Outlook



8. Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Clinical Trial Analysis



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Vietnam Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Hong Ngoc IVF Center

Vinmec Central Park International Hospital

Hoan My Thu Duc International General Hospital

Saigon International Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital

Hanh Phuc International Hospital

Van Hanh General Hospital

Vietnam Belgium Andrology and Fertility Hospital

Hai Phong International Hospital for Obstetrics and Children

An Sinh hospitals

IVF Van Hanh

Phuong Chau International Hospital

