Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Is Expected to Reach $53.27 Billion by 2031: Report

Portland, oR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global laboratory equipment and disposables market was valued at $30,012.81 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $53,273.02 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Request Report PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5240

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $30,012.81 Million Market Size in 2031 $53,273.02 Million CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Product Type, and Region. Drivers Rise in private and public healthcare investments Favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment Technological advancements in laboratory equipment Surge in research related to life science and biotechnology Restraints Dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations High costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment Opportunities Growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide High market potential in emerging economies

Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment, Disposables Industry

The increase in prevalence of viral infections around the globe in recent years, positively impacted the laboratory equipment and disposables market. The pandemic has increased the demand for laboratory equipment and disposables, as they play a critical role in diagnosing, treating, and controlling the spread of the virus.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of having robust laboratory infrastructure and capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks, which is likely to drive investment in laboratory equipment and disposables.

Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/laboratory-equipment-and-disposables-market

The global laboratory equipment and disposables market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the disposables segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global laboratory equipment and disposables market revenue. The equipment segment would showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5240

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly more than one-third of the global laboratory equipment and disposables market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global laboratory equipment and disposables market report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including Acquisition, agreement, collaboration, partnership, product launch, product upgrade, expansion and geographical expansion to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Proton Therapy Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Allergy Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Gas Chromatography Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031

Electrophoresis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: