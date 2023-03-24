Cut Flowers Global Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2030: Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flowers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 455 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Global Demand for Flowers Collapses Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 Outbreak Adversely Impacts Cut Flowers Market

Pandemic and Unfavorable Weather Conditions Lead to Short Supply of Flowers

Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Cut Flowers

Cultivation of Cut Flowers

Types of Fresh Cut Flowers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country

Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown (in %) by Country

Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes

Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth

Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook

Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers

Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market

Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence

With Wedding Industry on the Revival Path, Demand for Flowers Set to Grow

Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major Countries: 2019

Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)

Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales

Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020

Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market

Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers

Environmental Impact of Cut Flower Industry

Flower Cultivation Adds to Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution

Flower Production Affecting Laborers and Nearby Communities

'Slow Flower' Movement Roots for Locally and Sustainably Grown Cut Flowers

Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry

Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

