BW Ideol investor call in connection with the ADEME Investissement negotiations

As reported 22 March, BW Ideol AS, a global leader in floating wind, have entered into exclusive negotiations for a EUR 40 million funding by ADEME Investissement of its project development activities.

In connection with this process, the Company will host a live webcast presentation on Tuesday 28 March at 14:00 CET. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

