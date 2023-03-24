Water Leakage Detector Systems Global Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater Drives the Demand

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Detector Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$583 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Atmos International Inc.

Badger Meter Inc.

Gutermann AG

Hermann Sewerin GmbH

LeakTronics

Mueller Water Products Inc.

NEC Corporation

nVent

Ovarro Limited

Pentair plc

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH

SPX Corporation

TTK S.A.S.

Xylem Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Water Leakage Detection Devices

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Water Supply

COVID-19 Impact on Water Leakage Detector Systems

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Water Leak Detection Devices: Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic Drivers

Active Water Leak Detection Systems Hold a Major Share

Regional Market Analysis

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of Freshwater Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage

Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection

Centralized Data Management

AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection

Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand

Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes

Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems

Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with Riveting Merits

Building Trends, Plumber's Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand

Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance

Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water Leak Detection Arena

Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining Center-Stage Attention

Satellite Images for Leak Detection

Micro Leaks Detection Solutions

Magnetic Field Sensors

IoT-Powered Leak Detection

Leak Detection with Valve Control

Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand

Increased Demand for IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems

MACRO DRIVERS

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for Water Leakage Detection Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2027

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3znf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment