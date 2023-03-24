Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$107.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$159.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

API/Bulk Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$94.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured) -

Abbvie Inc

Aenova Group

Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Alcami Corporation

Almac Group

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

Cobra Biologics Holding AB

CordenPharma International

Dishman Group

Evonik Industries AG

Famar Health Care Services

Fareva Group

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd.

Nipro Pharma Corporation

Recipharm AB

Siegfried AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 528 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $107.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $159.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude

COVID-19 Breaks All Things Normal, Pushes Pharmaceutical Industry Into an Era of Change

COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply Shortages

US Federal Government & FDA Take Unprecedented, Bold Steps to Deal with Shortage of Pharmaceuticals

What Does this Spell for Pharmaceutical Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing?

Market Outlook

The US and Europe Constitute the Largest Markets for PCM

Asia-Pacific to Drive the PCM Market Growth

Competition

M&A Activity High in the Contract Manufacturing Space

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Embracing Emerging Technologies

Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract Manufacturing

Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market

Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E

Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets

New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

