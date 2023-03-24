Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$107.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$159.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
API/Bulk Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$94.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured) -
- Abbvie Inc
- Aenova Group
- Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.
- Alcami Corporation
- Almac Group
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.
- Cobra Biologics Holding AB
- CordenPharma International
- Dishman Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- Famar Health Care Services
- Fareva Group
- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
- Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
- NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd.
- Nipro Pharma Corporation
- Recipharm AB
- Siegfried AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|528
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$107.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$159.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude
- COVID-19 Breaks All Things Normal, Pushes Pharmaceutical Industry Into an Era of Change
- COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply Shortages
- US Federal Government & FDA Take Unprecedented, Bold Steps to Deal with Shortage of Pharmaceuticals
- What Does this Spell for Pharmaceutical Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing?
- Market Outlook
- The US and Europe Constitute the Largest Markets for PCM
- Asia-Pacific to Drive the PCM Market Growth
- Competition
- M&A Activity High in the Contract Manufacturing Space
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
- Embracing Emerging Technologies
- Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract Manufacturing
- Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
- Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
- Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
- Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market
- Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E
- Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets
- New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th932h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment