Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Strategic Business Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for Orthopedic Implants

The global market for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$267.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$205.5 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with Amazing Properties
- Production & Extrusion Processing
- Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential
- Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market: Outlook
- End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share
- World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping; Mechanical Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category
- Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for Orthopedic Implants
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors
- Aerospace
- Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Defense
- Shipping
- World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
- World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019
- Food & Beverage: A Growing Market
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
- Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
- High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical
- Other End-Uses
- Manufacturing
- Wires & Cables
- Research & Developments Key to Market Growth
- Select Important Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
