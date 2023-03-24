Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Strategic Business Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for Orthopedic Implants

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $431.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$431.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$267.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$205.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braskem S.A

Celanese Corporation

Crown Plastics Co Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Garland Manufacturing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Redwood Plastics and Rubber

Rochling Engineering Plastics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 424 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with Amazing Properties

Production & Extrusion Processing

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense Growth Potential

Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market: Outlook

End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping; Mechanical Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category

Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for Orthopedic Implants

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors

Aerospace

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Defense

Shipping

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019

Food & Beverage: A Growing Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical

Other End-Uses

Manufacturing

Wires & Cables

Research & Developments Key to Market Growth

Select Important Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

