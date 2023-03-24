Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Reduction

Oslo, 24 March 2023

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 14 March 2023 regarding the held Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company(“EGM”), and the approval of all proposals, hereunder a share capital reduction, by such EGM.

The share capital reduction has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital reduction, the Company's share capital is NOK 24,422,849.80 divided into 244,228,498 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

The share capital increase resolved by the EGM will be registered separately with the Register of Business Enterprises.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com)

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.