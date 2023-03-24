Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market Report 2023: Featuring Terumo Middle East, Fresenius Kabi, Madac International, RENOLIT, Abdulla Fouad, Kiefel Technologies, AdvaCare & Jamjoom

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Product Type, By Mode of Type, By Mode of Volume, By Mode of Material (PVC, PET, Others), By Mode of End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Blood Bags market was valued at USD10.51 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.31% through 2028, owing to the increase in several people suffering from blood-related diseases in the country.

The other factors supporting the growth of the market are the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, the increase in the number of road accidents, the rising number of surgeries, C-sections, organ transplants, and others.

Therefore, there is an increase in demand for blood for the treatment of various diseases as well as surgeries expected to propel the growth of Saudi Arabia blood-bags market in the upcoming years.



Growing Prevalence of Blood-Related Diseases



Growing blood-related disorders such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, leukemia, and others in the country are expected to impel the growth of the market. This is because these diseases require a large volume of blood for their treatment. Moreover, these diseases are highly prevalent in the southern and eastern regions of the country. According to the data reported by Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, approximately 1676 new cases were reported of leukemia in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, there were around 1698 patients detected with non-hodgkin's lymphoma, 687 with Hodgkin's lymphoma, and 265 with multiple myeloma. The growing number of leukemia cases in the country is expected to support the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders requiring regular transfusion of blood is further expected to increase the demand for blood bags in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.



Increasing Number of Road Accidents



A rise in the number of road accidents is increasing the growth of the market in the country. These accidents cause a huge amount of blood loss which requires an adequate volume of blood to be provided to the patient. Several times surgical operations which are associated with the treatment also require blood which increases the demand for blood bags.

According to the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia, 25,561 cases of road traffic injuries have been reported in 2020 where 21,492 were males and 4,069 were females. Saudi Arabia occupies a leading position with high mortality and morbidity even with all the precautionary measures and programs implemented by the local or national governmental bodies. Research studies suggested that recently around 19 deaths occur every day and 4 people are injured every hour in the country due to road accidents.



Growing Awareness for Blood Donation



The increasing awareness among the population related to blood donation is expected to increase the demand for blood bags across Saudi Arabia, especially blood collection bags. Additionally, the government is also taking initiatives to increase blood donation activity in the country. The Ministry of Health Affairs in Saudi Arabia has launched an app "Wateen" aorta for blood donation.

Wateen is a non-profitable initiative to increase awareness about the significance of voluntary blood donations and to ensure a sufficient supply of blood across the nation. The app facilitates the user to find donors' lists, blood bank locations, and donation requests on social media along with reminding the participant of the due donation date thereby filling the gap between the donor and the blood bank or recipient while anticipating the rise in the blood bags. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the blood bags market in Saudi Arabia.



Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Product Type:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Type:

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag

Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Volume:

100ml

150ml

250ml

300ml

350ml

400ml

450ml

500ml

Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Material:

PVC

PET

Others

Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Blood Banks

Others

Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Eastern

Western

Southern

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice Of Customer



6. Saudi Arabia Blood Bags Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Collection Bags Market Outlook



8. Saudi Arabia Transfer Bags Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Import Export Analysis



13. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Terumo Middle East

Fresenius Kabi

Madac International for Medical Products Factory

RENOLIT

Abdulla Fouad Group

Kiefel Technologies

AdvaCare Pharma

Jamjoom Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf64yx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.