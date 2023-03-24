Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market Report (2023-2028): Sector to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2028 at a 4.31% CAGR

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market (2023-2028) by Type, Equipment, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market is estimated to be USD 2.75 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.4 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.31%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Surgical Procedures

Advancements in Medical Gas Analyzers

Increasing Geriatric Population Coupled with Increasing Health Issues

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Upsurge in the Adoption of Medical Gas Analyzers

Challenges

Complex Operations & Interpretation of Data

Market Segmentations



The Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market is segmented based on Type, Equipment, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Multiple Gas Analyzer and Single Gas Analyzer.

By Equipment, the market is classified into Concentrators, Flow Meters, Monitoring Systems, Regulators, and Vacuum Systems.

By Technology, the market is classified into Electrochemical, Infrared, and Optical.

By Applications, the market is classified into Anesthesia, Cardiovascular Diseases, Cryotherapy, Laboratory Use, and Respiratory Diseases.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Academic Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Type



7 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Equipment



8 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Technology



9 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By Applications



10 Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market, By End-Users



11 Americas' Medical Gas Analyzer Market



12 Europe's Medical Gas Analyzer Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Medical Gas Analyzer Market



14 APAC's Medical Gas Analyzer Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Bruker Corp.

DOD Technologies, Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Emerson Electric Co.

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Fluke Corp.

General Electric Co.

Kimo Electronic Pvt. Ltd.

Maxtec LLC

MEECO Inc.

NOVAIR SAS

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems Ltd.

Roscid Technologies

Sable Systems International

Servomex Group Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TSI Inc.

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

