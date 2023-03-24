Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health & More

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Implants Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical implant market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rise in chronic diseases and the increasing aging population.



The immunity levels start to decrease as individuals grow out of their age which makes them susceptible to multiple diseases and problems. These diseases can vary from cardiovascular ones, orthopedic problems due to weakness in the bones, dental disorders, and many more. In this regard, the medical implant market in the increasingly aged population plays an imperative role.

Further, tooth loss is the most common issue which is found with the increasing aging population and this particular factor is expected to drive the market growth of the medical implant market. For instance, according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), the United States is said to consist of about 3 million individuals who are currently having dental implants and in recent times, this number is expected to grow tremendously by 500,000 annually.



Market Developments:

In March 2022, Bredent Medical's whiteSKY ceramic implant system added a new one-piece whiteSky Tissue Line, which is adaptable and appropriate for a variety of indications, including single restorations in the aesthetic zone and short-span bridges in the premolar and molar area.

In April 2022, Neodent, a well-known provider of dental implants in Brazil and a member of the Straumann Group, unveiled a brand-new implant system. The brand-new item, called Zi, is made of zirconia, which is renowned for its exceptional strength and beauty. Zi's global premiere was commemorated at a virtual event that drew 1,600 viewers from 92 different nations.

ZimVie Inc, in June 2022, announced that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) of the US had cleared the T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment in the country, which was the latest addition to ZimVie's product portfolio of dental implants and was an upgrade to the T3 Tapered Implant.

In February 2022, DeGen Medical, Inc., which is a form dealing with spinal implants and specializing in augmented reality, launched the Impulse AM, which is a 3D-printed porous titanium implant for posterior interbody fusion.

Regional Insights



Based on geography, the medical implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The North American region is estimated to hold a significant market share due to the advanced medical and healthcare facilities in the region along with the relatively high disposable income of the people.

According to data by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, about 1 in 5 people aged 65 and above in the US had complete tooth loss. Segmenting it further, 13% of seniors aged from 65 to 74 and 26% of seniors aged 75 and above had undergone complete tooth loss. Tooth decay is a cause of this in multiple cases. Further, according to data from the American Dental Association in 2020, 91% of adults in the US aged between 20 and 65 have dental cavities, and about 27% of people were reported to not have undergone any treatment for the same.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Spinal

Ophthalmic

Dental

Facial

Others

By Material

Metals And Alloys

Ceramic

Polymers

Natural

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE



6. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY MATERIAL



7. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o77ani

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.