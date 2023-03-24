Liquid Analytical Instrument Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $633.05 Million by 2028 at a 5.7% CAGR

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Analytical Instrument Market by Instrument, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid analytical instrument market size reached US$ 452.95 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 633.05 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.74% during 2022-2028.

The extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the rising product demand for inspection of water quality in the water and wastewater management industry and increasing product utilization in the food and beverage (F&B) industry represent some of the key factors driving the market growth.



Liquid analytical instruments are devices used to measure the chemical composition of fluids and evaluate their characteristics of liquids. They aid in monitoring process chemistry, including water quality, providing process optimization and control. They are widely used in several applications, such as the measurement of dissolved oxygen, the potential of hydrogen, conductivity and resistivity of liquids, and oxidation-reduction potential.

Liquid analytical instruments help in measuring liquid properties such as pH, ORP, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, chlorine, and turbidity. They also offer various advantages, such as environmental protection, consistent product quality, process optimization, and safety. As a result, liquid analytical instruments find extensive applications across the food and beverage (F&B), chemicals, healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries.



Liquid Analytical Instrument Market Trends:



The widespread product adoption in the biotechnology industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Liquid analytical instruments are extensively used for ensuring an optimal yield in various procedures of fermentation and for determining the metabolism of microorganisms. Moreover, the increasing product utilization in the F&B industry to cautiously monitor food products for chemical contaminants is favoring the market growth. Liquid analytical instruments are used to monitor and test food safety, nutrition level, and quality of various products.

In line with this, the rising need for water purification due to the rising level of water contamination is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of pH and ORP sensors in various industries to measure the pH of the ultrapure water that is used to drive the turbines is providing an impetus to the market growth. Manufacturers and key players on focusing on product portfolio expansion to capture a large market and introducing cost-effective and reliable liquid analytical instruments, which in turn, is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for infrared analyzers owing to their high stability and reliability features for a wide range of laboratory and process applications is positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the rising product demand for water quality inspection in the water and wastewater management industry, and the implementation of various government initiatives regarding public drinking water and improving the quality of water, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



Instrument Insights:

pH/ORP Analyzers

Conductivity and Resistivity Analyzers

Infrared Analyzers

Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Analyzers

Others

Application Insights:

Wastewater Management

Liquid Chemistry Monitoring

Drug Discovery

Water Purification

Others

End User Insights:

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Energy

Healthcare and Biotechnology

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific





China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global liquid analytical instrument market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global liquid analytical instrument market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive liquid analytical instrument markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the instrument?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global liquid analytical instrument market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global liquid analytical instrument market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Liquid Analytical Instrument Market



6 Market Breakup by Instrument



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Analytical Systems Keco LLC

Danaher Corporation

Electro-Chemical Devices

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkoy5l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.