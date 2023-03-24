Water Purifiers Global Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifiers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 588 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Water: The Essence of Life

A Prelude to Water Purifiers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Water Purifiers Market

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water

A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for Water Purifiers

Growing Need for Water Disinfection Amid Covid-19

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Global Water Purifiers Market Set to Witness Stupendous Growth

Versatile Benefits of Water Purification Systems Drives Demand

RO Water Purifiers Dominate the Market

Residential Water Purifiers Hold a Major Share

The US and Europe Dominate the Water Purifiers Market

Asia-Pacific Registers Market Growth

Clean Water Crisis in Developing Nations Underscores Need for Water Purifiers

Competition

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers

Applications of Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market Growth

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver

Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion

Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies

Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process

Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth

AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Purifiers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2027

Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7um9d

