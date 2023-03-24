Water Purifiers Global Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2030: Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Purifiers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the UV Purifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 175 Featured) -
- A. O. Smith Corporation
- Amway Corporation
- Brita LP
- BWT Holding GmbH
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Culligan International Company
- EcoWater Systems LLC
- Eureka Forbes Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KENT RO Systems Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Livpure Smart Homes Pvt Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pentair PLC
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ)
- The 3M Company
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|588
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$91.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Water Purifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Water: The Essence of Life
- A Prelude to Water Purifiers
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
- Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Water Purifiers Market
- Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water
- A Note on Looming Global Water Crisis and Opportunities for Water Purifiers
- Growing Need for Water Disinfection Amid Covid-19
- Global Market Overview and Analysis
- Global Water Purifiers Market Set to Witness Stupendous Growth
- Versatile Benefits of Water Purification Systems Drives Demand
- RO Water Purifiers Dominate the Market
- Residential Water Purifiers Hold a Major Share
- The US and Europe Dominate the Water Purifiers Market
- Asia-Pacific Registers Market Growth
- Clean Water Crisis in Developing Nations Underscores Need for Water Purifiers
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers
- Applications of Water Reuse
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market Growth
- Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
- Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver
- Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion
- Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies
- Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process
- Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand
- Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth
- AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role
- Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Purifiers
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
- World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
