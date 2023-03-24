Global Tokenization Market Report 2023: Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Boosts Market Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tokenization: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Tokenization estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.5% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $814.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.5% CAGR
The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$814.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured) -
- American Express Company
- AsiaPay Limited
- Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
- Cardlink
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Futurex LP
- HelpSystems, LLC
- HST Campinas, SP
- IntegraPay
- Marqeta, Inc.
- Mastercard Inc.
- MeaWallet AS
- Micro Focus International plc
- Paragon Payment Solutions
- Sequent Software Inc.
- Shift4 Payments, LLC
- Sygnum Bank AG
- Thales TCT
- TokenEx, LLC
- VeriFone, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|455
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tokenization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
- An Introduction to Tokenization
- Objective of Tokenization
- PCI DSS and Tokenization
- Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
- Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth
- Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake
- SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
- Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023
- Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
- Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
- Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
- BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
- Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
- Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020
- Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
- Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash Payments?
- Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market
- Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$ Million: 2012-2020
- Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region during 2020 to 2024
- With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
- Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited for 2020
- Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using Digital Wallets in 2020
- Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
- Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
- Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity
- SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Organization Type for 2020
- Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
- Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization
- Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Thousand) for 2020 and 2027
- Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6gft1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment