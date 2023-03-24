Global Tokenization Market Report 2023: Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Boosts Market Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tokenization: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tokenization estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.5% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $814.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.5% CAGR



The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$814.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Tokenization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions

Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market

Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches

An Introduction to Tokenization

Objective of Tokenization

PCI DSS and Tokenization

Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market

Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth

Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake

SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data: Global Digital Transformation Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2017-2023

Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy

Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review

Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption

BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions

Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization

Top Countries in Digital Transactions Worldwide: Breakdown of Real-time Transaction Volume by Country for 2020

Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth

Global Contactless Payments Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Is COVID-19 Scenario Making Payment Space to Bid Adieu to Cash Payments?

Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market

Financial Losses in the US Due to Internet Crime in US$ Million: 2012-2020

Cumulative Global Online Fraud (In US$ Billion) by Region during 2020 to 2024

With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions

Common Reasons for Use of Digital Wallets: % Share of Users by Reason Cited for 2020

Digital Wallet Adoption by Generation: % of People Using Digital Wallets in 2020

Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies

Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities

Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions

Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity

SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions

Global Tokenization Market Breakdown of Revenues (in %) by Organization Type for 2020

Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation

Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization

Global DevOps Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Thousand) for 2020 and 2027

Challenges Facing Tokenization Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

