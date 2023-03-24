HIV Drugs Market Size & Share to Surpass $40.3 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global HIV Drugs Market is valued at USD 31.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 40.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

The increase in unprotected sex, tainted needles or syringes, and, most importantly, a lack of understanding regarding the transmission route is one of the major drivers of expanding the HIV drug market. The coordinated efforts of the government and numerous NGOs to provide access to disease testing and treatment for those afflicted are key elements fueling the expansion of the HIV-1 market. The availability of generic medications, which are equally effective and chemically equivalent to branded medications, is another factor that raises the demand for HIV medications.

We forecast that the HIV drug market sales are expected to be dominated by combination HIV medications with more than 45%. This dominance is attributable to the rising demand for this medicine class due to improved outcomes in treating co-infections and HIV. The most cutting-edge technologies for treating HIV infections are also found in this pharmacological class.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/hiv-drugs-market-2036/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Number of New Product Launches and Rising Drug Approvals Boost Growth

Numerous new medications have been developed recently due to the increased emphasis on HIV drug research and development (R&D). The leading businesses involved in these investment projects are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Viiv Healthcare, and Gilead Sciences. Additionally, many businesses participate in global drug launches and strategic alliances.

Rising Prevalence of HIV/AIDS to Surge the Market Growth

One of the key reasons projected to fuel market expansion is the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, particularly in Africa. According to the research, there were millions of HIV-positive people in the western and central regions of Europe, North America, Eastern and Southern Africa, Asia Pacific, and the western and central regions of Africa. Antiretroviral medications are in high demand due to the enormous population spread throughout numerous regions. The government is also making efforts to make HIV patients' access to diagnosis and treatment better. This is expected to fuel the demand for HIV/AIDS medications worldwide.

Top Players in the Global HIV Drugs Market

ViiV Healthcare (Research Triangle Park, U.S.)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (Foster City, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (Brentford, U.K.)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Kenilworth, France)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) (Beerse, Belgium)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Ingelheim am Rhein, Germany)

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, U.S.)

Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (Canonsburg, U.S.)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Report Findings

Based on Drug Classes, the combination HIV medicine category controls most of the HIV drug market's revenue. This dominance is owing to the increasing demand for this drug class due to better results in managing HIV & co-related infections. Furthermore, this drug class comprises the most advanced technology for treating HIV infections.

Based on the Distribution Channels, most of the HIV drug market's revenue is controlled by the hospital pharmacies category owing to the rising patient visits to hospitals for the treatment of HIV. Furthermore, the increasing sales of prescribed antiretroviral drugs for HIV treatment from hospital pharmacies would support the segmental growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/hiv-drugs-market-2036/0

Top Trends in the Global HIV Drugs Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the HIV drug market is the growing demand for biosimilars. The market for HIV medications is expanding due to the rising demand for biosimilars, less expensive generic equivalents of branded medications.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the HIV drug industry is its increasing prevalence of HIV. Globally, more people are living with HIV, raising the demand for HIV medications. One of the key causes, especially in poorer nations, is the lack of accessibility to testing and preventative services. Additionally, the rise in new infections results from a lack of knowledge and education about HIV and how to prevent it.

Recent Developments in the Global HIV Drugs Market

July 2021: To make darunavir paired with ritonavir (DRV/r), a second-line medication for HIV patients in low- and middle-income countries, Unitaid and Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) signed a pricing agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer Hetero Labs LTD.

To make darunavir paired with ritonavir (DRV/r), a second-line medication for HIV patients in low- and middle-income countries, Unitaid and Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI) signed a pricing agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer Hetero Labs LTD. December 2020: Asian Pacific region Gilead Rainbow Grant Program. The program is a component of Gilead's strategy to strengthen public-private partnerships in the Asia Pacific region to address issues affecting people with HIV.

Retail Pharmacy category in the HIV Drugs Market to generate a Substantial Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Distribution Channel, the HIV Drugs market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channels.

During the forecast period, the market for HIV Drugs is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the hospital pharmacies category due to the increase in patients seeking HIV treatment in hospitals. Furthermore, segmental growth would be supported by hospital pharmacies' rising prescription antiretroviral medicine sales for the treatment of HIV.

On the other hand, the Retail Pharmacies category is anticipated to grow significantly. The segmental expansion is attributed to the increase in retail pharmacies selling HIV medications and the strong desire to routinely purchase oral medications from retail pharmacies.

North America Region in HIV Drugs market to Generate the Most of th Global Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The rising prevalence of HIV infection among Americans is to blame for this region's dominance. A large patient base has been observed to increase the demand for HIV medications dramatically. The market would increase even more due to an additional factor influencing the regional demand for HIV medications to treat HIV infection.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the high population density of countries like China and India and the high number of HIV patients. In addition, it is projected that the rising number of treatment programs and the rising funding from the private sector and healthcare organizations would drive the market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on HIV Drugs Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global HIV Drugs Market segmentation

By Drug Classes

Integrase Inhibitors

Non- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Combination HIV Medicines

Other Drug Classes

By Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hiv-drugs-market-2036

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 31.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 40.3 Billion CAGR 3.7% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players iiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences Inc., Glaxo Smith Kline PLC, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Genentech Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Mylan N.V. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the HIV Drugs Market Report are:

What is the current size and growth rate of the HIV drugs market globally and regionally?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the HIV drugs market?

What are the different types of HIV drugs available in the market, and what are their indications?

Who are the major players operating in the HIV drugs market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement scenarios for HIV drugs in different regions?

What are the key trends and developments in the HIV drugs market, such as product innovations and new drug approvals?

What is the competitive landscape of the HIV drugs market, and what are the market entry barriers and opportunities for new players?

What are the pricing trends and market dynamics of HIV drugs, and what are the future prospects of the market?

What are the epidemiology and prevalence rates of HIV infection globally and regionally, and how do they impact the demand for HIV drugs?

What are the key market segments and sub-segments in the HIV drugs market, and how are they expected to grow in the future?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/multiple-sclerosis-drugs-market-1859

Generic Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/generic-drugs-market-1660

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/allergic-rhinitis-drugs-market-0230

Contraceptive Drugs Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/contraceptive-drugs-market-1674

Orphan Drugs Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orphan-drugs-market-0236

Opioids Drugs Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/opioids-drugs-market-0205

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: