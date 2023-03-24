Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Skin Cancer and Other Conditions Fuels Demand

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology devices market grew from $12.04 billion in 2022 to $14.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The dermatology devices market is expected to grow to $23.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



North America was the largest region in the dermatology devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is the second largest region in the dermatology devices market. The regions covered in the dermatology devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology devices market going forward. Skin cancer is the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. It is caused by malignant tumors formed from unrepaired DNA damage.

Other skin-related diseases include eczema, cold sores, dry skin, acne, and others. In order to remove skin tumors, dermatology devices such as light treatment devices, lasers, and electrosurgical equipment are used.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based voluntary health organization, in 2022, around 99,780 new melanoma skin cancer cases were diagnosed and around 7,650 patients died due to melanoma, in the US. Therefore, the growing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is driving the growth of the dermatology devices market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dermatology device market. Major companies operating in the dermatology devices sector are focused on new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, 3Derm Systems, Inc., a US-based company that manufactures dermatology devices, launched 3DermSpot. The 3DermSpot is an algorithm designed to use artificial intelligence (AI) and highly standardized skin images to help in autonomously detecting melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma. This helps in the speedy detection of skin cancer.



In May 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, an Ireland-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Soliton's for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Allergan Aesthetics aims to strengthen its portfolio of body contouring treatments. The new RAP device uses a rapid pulse of acoustics to break the fibrous septa band underneath the skin, which causes cellulite and is used to remove tattoos. The device is also being investigated for the treatment of fibrotic scars. Soliton is an Indian-based company that manufactures medical devices, automotives, and robotics and develops dermatology devices technology.



The countries covered in the dermatology devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



