New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Market Size and Trends Analysis by Vaccine Type, Marketed and Pipeline Products, Clinical Trials, Unmet Needs and Competitive Landscape, 2020-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435743/?utm_source=GNW





COVID-19 has had the single biggest impact in the history of the vaccine market. It has led to large amounts of investment in vaccine development, which had downstream effects across the whole industry.



A number of challenges and unmet needs still exist in the vaccine market despite its growth and the improvement in technology.



The report provides an overview of the global vaccines market including marketed products, pipeline products, clinical trials, unmet needs, and market revenue by vaccine type



Scope

- Overview of vaccines including vaccine categories and history of vaccine development

- Overview of industry trends including the COVID-19 vaccine landscape

- Analysis of clinical trials landscape by phase of development, status, indication, trial location and 10 top sponsors

- Analysis of marketed products by vaccine type, indication and route of administration

- Analysis of pipeline products by vaccine type, phase of development and indication

- Market analysis including top 10 vaccines by revenue in 2020, top 10 deals in the vaccines space, and revenue projections for 2020-2027 for subunit vaccines, conjugate vaccines, mRNA infectious disease vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and DNA vaccines

- Opportunities and challenges within the HIV, malaria, Group B Streptococcus, and influenza vaccine markets



Reasons to Buy

- Understand the trends shaping and driving the global vaccines market

- Identify the innovative technologies and key players dominating the R&D landscape

- Determine which products have attracted the largest deal values

- Recognize gaps and areas of unmet need within the vaccines market

- Track sales for key vaccine subtypes from 2020-2027

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________