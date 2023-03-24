Laser Processing Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Applications of Lasers in Medical Devices and Surgeries Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Processing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laser processing market grew from $16.57 billion in 2022 to $18.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The laser processing market is expected to grow to $26.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laser processing market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laser processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing applications of lasers in medical devices and surgeries are significantly contributing to the growth of the laser processing market. Medical lasers are utilized in medical procedures in various specialties, including ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and dental surgeries, as well as in intraabdominal, cardiothoracic, neurologic, gynecologic, and urologic procedures. Lasers facilitate a source of focused, coherent light capable of transmitting intense energy to a precise location.

For instance, in 2022, according to a report published by Biospace, a leading online source for biotechnology jobs, cataract statistics in the U.K., 330,000 cataract operations are conducted every year in the country. Moreover, 30% of people aged 65 years and above are expected to have a cataract in one or both eyes. In 2020, in the U.S., around 718,000 surgeries are projected to be performed. In Europe, around 757,000 laser eye surgeries are likely to be performed by 2020. Therefore, the increasing usage of laser in medical devices and surgeries is expected to boost the demand for laser processing solutions during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the laser processing market. Many companies operating in laser processing are developing new products or new technologies to meet industry demand and strengthen their market position across the globe. For instance, in September 2021, TRUMPF, a German-based industrial machine manufacturing company launched 2D laser cutting machine, TruLaser 1000 which guaranteed up to 70% feed rate and with its effective cooling, it produces with high processing quality. Due to its ease of use and a wide variety of materials, it is ideal for beginners and companies who want to increase their production capacity.



In 2022, TRUMPF, a German-based industrial machinery manufacturing company acquired an 80% stake in Active Fiber Systems GmbH (AFS) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, TRUMPF can leverage AFS's laser systems to generate extremely short-wavelength light with high coherence, as well as for biomedical imaging and materials processing. Active Fiber Systems GmbH German-based manufacturer of ultrashort-pulse laser systems and fiber laser systems for science and research applications.



