Global High Bandwidth Memory Market to Hit Sales of US$ 3,433.8 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high bandwidth memory market is projected to reach US$ 3,433.8 million by 2031 up from US$ 292.7 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and graphics processing applications that require advanced memory solutions. HBM technology provides higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and improved performance compared to traditional DRAM memory solutions, making it a preferred choice for these applications.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/high-bandwidth-memory-market

The global consumer electronics industry is booming, driven by the increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and wearable devices. As these devices require more advanced memory solutions to support their growing computational needs, the High bandwidth memory market is expected to experience substantial growth. In addition, the emergence of new technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) is pushing the demand for HBM even further, as the need for faster data processing and real-time analytics becomes more important.

Asia Pacific to Topple North America to Become Leader in Global High Bandwidth Memory Market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the global high bandwidth memory (HBM) market, surpassing North America as the leading regional market by 2031. Several factors contribute to this expected dominance, including a burgeoning consumer electronics market, rapid technological advancements, and the presence of major industry players within the region.

Another factor contributing to the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the global high bandwidth memory market is the presence of leading semiconductor companies such as Samsung, SK Hynix, and TSMC. These companies, based in South Korea and Taiwan, are actively investing in the research and development of HBM technology to meet the increasing demand for high-performance memory solutions. Furthermore, the favorable government policies and subsidies in these countries are providing support for the semiconductor industry, encouraging the growth of the High bandwidth memory market.

The Asia Pacific region also benefits from a highly skilled workforce and advanced manufacturing facilities. With a strong focus on research and development, as well as efficient supply chain management, the region is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for HBM solutions.

Growing Demand for AR and VR to Fuel the Growth of the High Bandwidth Memory Market

The rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) systems has been driving the growth of the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market. As of 2021, the global enterprise VR and AR market was valued at $18.9 billion and is expected to reach $364.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 39.2% between 2022-2030, according to Astute Analytica.

One of the key reasons for the growing demand for HBM is the requirement for higher resolution displays in VR and AR systems. These displays require more bandwidth to transfer data between the GPU and the memory, which is where HBM comes in. With HBM's ability to provide up to three times the bandwidth of traditional memory solutions, it has become an ideal choice for high-resolution displays.

Another factor contributing to the demand for high bandwidth memory market is the complex processing requirements of VR and AR systems. These systems rely on algorithms that require a lot of data to be processed in real-time, putting a strain on the memory subsystem. HBM's high bandwidth and low latency make it an ideal solution for handling large amounts of data and complex processing requirements.

Energy efficiency is also driving the demand for HBM in VR and AR systems. As these systems are often used in portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets, energy efficiency is crucial. HBM's design allows it to consume less power than traditional memory solutions, making it a more energy-efficient option.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/high-bandwidth-memory-market

GPUs to Contribute More than 29% to Global High Bandwidth Memory Market Revenue

The high bandwidth market is a crucial sector of the global economy, with a wide range of products and services contributing to its growth. Among these products, GPUs (graphics processing units) have emerged as a significant contributor to the industry's revenue. According to recent market analysis, GPUs account for more than 29% of the high bandwidth market's revenue, making it one of the most important components of the sector.

The demand for GPUs has been driven by the rapid growth of industries such as gaming, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which require high-performance computing power. With the rise of digital content creation and distribution, the demand for high-quality graphics has also increased, leading to a surge in demand for GPUs in the global high bandwidth memory market. Moreover, the adoption of blockchain technology has also contributed to the demand for GPUs as they are used to mine cryptocurrencies.

The supply of GPUs has been largely dominated by a few key players in the market, such as NVIDIA and AMD. These companies have invested heavily in research and development to produce high-performance GPUs that cater to the needs of various industries. The supply chain of GPUs has also become more sophisticated, with the use of advanced manufacturing processes and the integration of AI technologies.

The end-use applications of GPUs are varied, with industries such as gaming, virtual reality, and professional graphics being major consumers. Gaming, in particular, has been a significant driver of the GPU market, with gamers requiring high-performance GPUs to run the latest games at high settings. The use of GPUs in artificial intelligence and machine learning has also been growing rapidly, as these applications require immense computing power to train algorithms and process data.

Some of the Recent Developments in the High bandwidth memory market

Samsung introduced its HBM2E memory, which offers a data transfer rate of up to 410 GB/s.

SK Hynix announced its HBM2E memory, which offers a data transfer rate of up to 460 GB/s and a capacity of up to 24 GB.

Micron Technology launched its HBM2 memory, which offers a data transfer rate of up to 358 GB/s and 410 GB/s and a capacity of up to 8 GB.

AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics card utilizes HBM2 memory technology.

Nvidia's Tesla P100 GPU utilizes HBM2 memory technology.

Intel's Xeon Phi processor utilizes HBM memory technology.

Some of the Major Startups Working in the High Bandwidth Memory Market

Ayar Labs: Founded in 2015, Ayar Labs develops optical interconnect solutions to improve energy consumption, performance, and bandwidth in data centers and HPC systems. They have been working on silicon photonics-based interconnect technology to enable high-speed communication and data transfer.

Graphcore: Established in 2016, Graphcore is a UK-based start-up that focuses on designing AI-specific chips, called Intelligence Processing Units (IPUs), which utilize memory to optimize performance and energy efficiency in machine learning applications.

Mythic: Founded in 2012, Mythic develops AI inference accelerators that utilize analog computing and memory technology to provide high-performance, low-power solutions for AI applications.

MemVerge: Established in 2017, MemVerge develops software-defined memory solutions that combine DRAM and storage-class memory to create a high-performance, low-latency memory infrastructure.

UpMEM: Founded in 2015, the French start-up UpMEM is working on Processing-In-Memory (PIM) technology, enabling efficient data processing within memory itself to reduce data movement and improve energy efficiency in the high bandwidth memory market.

Efinix: Founded in 2012, Efinix focuses on designing programmable silicon products, including FPGAs, that utilize a quantum-optimized architecture for improved performance and power efficiency.

SiFive: Established in 2015, SiFive is a leading provider of RISC-V-based custom silicon solutions, including processors, IP cores, and tools for the semiconductor industry.

Flex Logix: Founded in 2014, Flex Logix designs reconfigurable RTL IP cores and software to enable flexible silicon solutions with lower cost and power consumption.

Cerebras Systems: Established in 2016, Cerebras Systems designs AI-specific hardware, such as the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE), a massive chip designed to accelerate AI training and inference tasks.

Tachyum: Founded in 2016, Tachyum focuses on developing a new processor architecture that combines the performance of high-performance processors with the energy efficiency of mobile processors in the high bandwidth memory market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Rambus.com

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Open-Silicon (SiFive)

NEC Corporation

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/high-bandwidth-memory-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com