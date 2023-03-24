Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023: Increase Research and Demand for Vaccination Processes Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microneedle drug delivery systems market grew from $3.62 billion in 2022 to $4.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to grow to $7.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.



North America was the largest region in the microneedles drug delivery systems market in 2022. Europe was the second-largest region in the microneedles drug delivery systems market. The regions covered in the microneedles drug delivery systems report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing research and demand for the vaccination process are predicted to drive the microneedle drug delivery systems market growth. Researchers view microneedle as an alternative way to inject vaccines where the receiver of the vaccine is expected to not feel any sensation of pain. Microneedle patches vaccine was developed initially for flu and measles; however, the technology is now being used increasingly for delivery of COVID-19 vaccine as well.

For instance, in 2020, The University of Connecticut, Vaxess, and Verndari are using microneedles to deliver viral proteins into the skin, where they induce an immune response. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 3.98 billion doses of vaccine have been administered across 180 countries until July 2021. Increased demand from government and health research and development bodies for microneedle drug delivery technology propels the market for microneedle drug delivery systems going forward.



Biodegradable microneedles drug delivery patches are increasingly used in local therapeutic gene delivery and treatment of chronic diseases. The use of biodegradable microneedles patches helps in easy and fast delivery of genes through targeting the skin as a site for local delivery.

Gene delivery and treatment with these patches are easily accessible and contain fluid and lymph vessels that help the genetic material to act effectively. For instance, in 2020, a group from Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation has recently worked on optimizing the release and performance of the biodegradable patches. Biodegradable microneedles patches offer several advantages in gene delivery such as improved efficacy, fast delivery, customized delivery, and others.



The countries covered in the microneedle drug delivery systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



