Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124

|Series
|RIKB 31 0124
|Settlement Date
|03/29/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,345
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.953
|/
|7.010
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,945
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.953
|/
|7.010
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.200
|/
|6.970
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.953
|/
|7.010
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.085
|/
|6.990
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.200
|/
|6.970
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.700
|/
|7.060
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.027
|/
|7.000
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
Reykjavík, ICELAND