Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 31 0124
Settlement Date 03/29/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,345
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.953/7.010
Total Number of Bids Received 20
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,945
Total Number of Successful Bids 16
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.953/7.010
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.200/6.970
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.953/7.010
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.085/6.990
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.200/6.970
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.700/7.060
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.027/7.000
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.26