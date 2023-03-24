New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extrusion Molding Plastics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435474/?utm_source=GNW



Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028.Extruded plastics are produced by melting the selected material in a heating process.



This procedure takes place inside a lengthy chamber known as the extruder.A rotating screw forces the material forward through a small aperture as it melts.



The desired product is formed after the material takes the shape of a die.

High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Polystyrene, Polycarbonate, Acetal, Acrylic, and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene are the plastic polymers utilized in the extrusion process.These are merely the main types of plastic that are extruded.



In addition, numerous other plastic materials, including recycled plastics, can be extruded.

Products made via extrusion include wire insulation, fences, deck railings, window frames, pipe and tubing, weatherstripping, and plastic films and sheets.Extrusion has the tremendous benefit of allowing for the creation of profiles like pipes of any length.



If the material is flexible enough, lengthy pipes can be created by coiling them on a reel. The extrusion of pipes with integrated couplers that include rubber seals has additional benefits.

Substitute for Metal

Polymeric materials can be used in place of glass, steel, and aluminum.Both amorphous and semi-crystalline polymers are included in them.



These plastics are extensively used in automotive, transportation, appliance, electronics, communications, and aerospace applications due to their excellent strength, stiffness, impact resistance, temperature resistance, and fire resistance.Despite being made in far smaller quantities than generic plastics, these materials are much more expensive.



Polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate, polybutylene terephthalate, polyoxymethylene, polyimide, polymethyl methacrylate, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene are examples of materials that are regarded as engineering thermoplastics. The weight of the vehicles can be reduced by 80% with the help of plastic, whereas in reducing weight, the volume will remain the same.

High Demand for Packaging Material

The packaging of goods plays a crucial role in consumer demand.It is also anticipated that more creative packaging options will be introduced in the upcoming years, such as active packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, edible packaging, and bioplastic packaging.



However, the sector’s future is expected to be threatened by growing sustainability awareness and a strict prohibition on single-use plastic to reduce plastic pollution.Due to the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the packaging sector was significantly impacted.



The shutdown hit worldwide plastic packaging makers in China, one of the significant plastic producers with more than 30% of the global market share.

Growing Demand for Recycled Material

Recycled polymer demand is rising due to regulations, CPG commitments, and greater consumer awareness.These plastics can be made either by mechanical recycling or through sophisticated recycling.



Plastic trash is cleaned, chopped, and pelletized in mechanical recycling.However, there is a chemical shift in advanced recycling and a longer journey from plastic waste to ready-to-use plastic.



Recycled plastics are gaining popularity; by 2025, more than 80 global CPG, packaging, and retail firms will be publicly committed to using 15 to 50% recycled material in their packaging.

Market Segmentation

Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market is segmented based on material, end user, region, and competitive landscape.Based on material, the market is segmented into high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, automotive, and building & construction.

Market players

ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC, Atlantis Plastic Company, Chevron Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., JM Eagle, Inc., and Keller Plastics are the key players operating in the Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By Material:

o High-Density Polyethylene

o Low-Density Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Polystyrene

o Others

• Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By End User:

o Packaging

o Consumer Goods

o Electrical and Electronics

o Automotive

o Building & Construction

• Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Extrusion Molding Plastics Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________