Face Mask Market to reach USD 610 Mn by 2029 at a declining CAGR of -27.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Face Mask Market ". Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 8280 Mn in 2021 to USD 610 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of -27.8 percent.



Face Mask Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 8280 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 610 Mn. CAGR -27.8 pecent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Nature, Product, Type, Material Type, End Use and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report on Face Mask Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the market size and growth rate. In the report, the dynamics of the Face Mask Market are studied and explained which helps clients to know the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the local, regional and global levels for the Face Mask Market. A thorough competitive landscape of the Face Mask Market was presented taking market leaders and new entrants into consideration. The report also provides a regional analysis of the Face Mask Market at a global and regional level. Insights such as market penetration of face marks, regional dominance and other valuable information are provided. Country-specific analysis of the Face Mask Market is also provided.

Data was collected by Maximize Market Research through primary and secondary research methods. Primary research includes surveys from Face Mask dealers and suppliers. Secondary research includes official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, and releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the Face Mask industry along with paid and free databases. All the information that has been gathered for the report has been evaluated and verified. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the regional and global Face Mask market size. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Face Mask Market and the PORTER, PESTLE was conducted to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the Face Mask Market.

The long-term performance analysis of the Face Mask industry with various industrial segments and strategic postures has been provided in the report. The report helps clients make strategies for their investments, lowering risk, understand cost dynamics, and maintain balance in the face of market volatility.

Face Mask Market Overview

The face mask is a half-face mask that protects the nose, mouth and chin against airborne diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, measles, etc. The increasing awareness of healthcare and hygiene in developing countries is expected to create growth opportunities for the Face Mask market growth.

Face Mask Market Dynamics

One of the major restraints for the Face Mask market growth is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. Long-term use of masks causes headaches, skin disintegration, difficulties in breathing, acne, rashes, and poor memory. It also obstructs communication , eyesight and thermal balance. Thus, the health complications caused by wearing masks are expected to restrain the Face Mask market growth. The high investments required for the production of masks is also the restraining factor for the Face Mask market.

Face Mask Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, the Face Mask market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be driven by the constantly developing healthcare infrastructure in industrialized countries such as China and developing economies such as India.

The Face Mask market in the Europe region is majorly driven by the increasing consumer base, which is aided by rising personal hygiene and health awareness.

Face Mask Market Segmentation

By Nature

Disposable

Reusable

By Product

Protective

Dust

Non-Woven



By Type

Surgical

Respirator

Procedure

Others (Dust Mask, Fashion Mask, PITTA Mask)

By Material Type

Polypropylene (Pp)

Polyurethane

Polyester

Cotton

Others (Flexible Pvc, Pet, Rubber, Silicon)



By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Industrial & Institutional

Personal/Individual Protection



By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Face Mask Market Key Competitors include:

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Ambu A/S

Cantel Medical Corp.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Prestige Ameritech

Makrite

CNTUS-SUNGJIN Co., Ltd.

Foss Performance Materials, LLC.

Irema Ireland

DACH

Te Yin

KOWA

Uvex

The Gerson Company



Key questions answered in the Face Mask Market are:

What is a Face Mask?

What are the global trends in the Face Mask Market?

What are the reasons behind the decreasing Face Mask Market size?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Face Mask Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of the Face Mask?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Face Mask Market during the forecast period?

Who held the largest market share in Face Mask Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Face Mask Market?

What are the major challenges that the Face Mask Market could face in the future?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Nature, Product, Type, Material Type, End Use, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

