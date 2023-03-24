New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminating Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435472/?utm_source=GNW



Laminating Adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028.The growing environmental awareness and paradigm shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives are expected to spur market growth through 2028.



Additionally, the growing trend to minimize plastic usage and adopt sustainable alternative solutions in the packaging industry is further expected to drive market growth.Laminating adhesives are thin layers of adhesive set on release paper.



Once the adhesive is applied, the paper is stripped away, leaving the adhesive bonded to the component’s surface.Additional benefits provided by laminating adhesives include flame resistance, chemical resistance, thermoforming ability, and gas permeability reduction.



Besides, growing demand from the automotive industry, where they are used in interiors and on the exterior body of cars to provide a shiny finish to luxury cars is also driving the report. Thus, increasing production and sales of premium cars is expected to boost the growth of laminating adhesives market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from pharmaceuticals, the construction sector, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market’s growth.Various companies and research organizations operating in the market also focus on developing eco-friendly products.



This, in turn, is expected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.

Development of Flexible Packaging

Flexible packaging is a technique for enclosing goods in non-rigid materials, allowing for more affordable and adaptable solutions.Food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors employ flexible packaging.



According to the Flexible Packaging Association, approximately 2/3 of all packaging is for food & beverages, and about 90% of flexible packaging is used for these products.Customers are drawn to packaging that offers ease, product safety, and longer shelf life, according to research by the Flexible Packaging Association.



More flexible packaging that is easier to store, easier to reseal, easier to open, and has a longer shelf life is preferred by 60% of consumers.Adhesive laminating is a crucial component of flexible packaging.



Therefore, the growth of flexible packaging is proving to be a market booster for the Laminating Adhesives market size.

Increasing Focus on Sustainability

Solvent-free laminating adhesives have become increasingly popular in recent years.Due to the lack of a solvent, these adhesives don’t release any volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere.



As a result, solvent-free lamination serves as the foundation for sustainability.It’s important to be recyclable.



The correct adhesive can guarantee consumer safety and the necessary performance for food protection during the mechanical recycling of multi-layer flexible structures without degrading the quality of the recycled material.As an illustration, Bostik provides a laminating adhesive that has been completely approved by RecyClass as compliant with the polyethylene film recycling stream.



In Europe, the packaging business is being driven toward sustainability by regulatory reforms brought about by the new Green Deal, laws banning single-use plastics, and associated rules. Thus, the worldwide laminating adhesives market is anticipated to witness substantial growth from solvent-free adhesives during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

• In August 2022, Toyo-Morton, Ltd. launched the new ECOAD series of polyurethane solvent-free laminating adhesive systems for the food packaging and industrial markets, primarily in Asia.

• SONGWON developed new solvent-free laminating adhesives HI-THANE A-7363 + HI-THANE A-6600 for flexible packaging laminates in July 2022.

• In June 2022, Toyo-Morton, Ltd. developed new bio-based laminating adhesives for dry lamination of films in flexible packaging.

• Sun Chemical, a major player in the inks and pigments industry, established a partnership with Hewlett-Packard (HP). With an HP Indigo digital press and a new solventless lamination product from Sun Chemicals. The joint venture hopes to introduce environment-friendly flexible packaging in March 2022.

• Nordmeccanica, a major provider of lamination equipment worldwide, and Bostik, the adhesive solutions division of Arkema, have inked a purchase agreement in November 2021. With the money from the deal, Bostik will be able to expand both its worldwide reach and its research and development efforts for mastering flexible lamination. The firm will also be able to purchase the furnishings for a cutting-edge, commercial laminator.



Market Segmentation

Global Laminating Adhesives Market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, and region.Based on resin type, the market is categorized into polyurethane, acrylic, and others.



Based on technology, the market is further split into solvent-based, water-based, and others.Based on application, the market is fabricated into packaging, automotive, industrial, construction, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

3M Co., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, HB Fuller Co., Bostik SA, Morchem SA, Ashland Inc., Sun Chemical Corp., Flint Group GmbH, Coim USA Inc., Vimasco Corp. are some of the key players of the Global Laminating Adhesives Market.



