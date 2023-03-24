Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services Strategic Business Report 2023: NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation Facilities

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetic Particle Testing (mpt) & Electromagnetic Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: Key End-Use Industries of NDT Services Confronting Challenging Times

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas

Automotive Industry

Energy and Power

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Service (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, and Calibration Services

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation, and Other End-Uses

Recent Market Activity

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category by Technique

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) & Electromagnetic Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiography Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET), and Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

World NDT Services Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Oil & Gas Enterprises Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging Environment and Stringent Standards

A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream, Midstream & Downstream Facilities

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials

Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

COVID-19 Negatively Impacts NDT Demand in Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation Facilities

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Augurs Well

Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

Established Use Case in Automotive Sector to Augment Future Prospects

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality & Uptime

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market

NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based Modifications to NDT

Technological Advances and Automated NDT Tools Widen Scope & Span of NDT Services Market

Issues & Challenges

Need to Comply with Regulations & Standards Steers Adoption of NDT Services

