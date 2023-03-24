QuoteMedia Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

PHOENIX, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II accreditation.



The SOC 2 Type II accreditation is a rigorous certification that requires companies to demonstrate their ability to securely manage customer data and protect against unauthorized access. The accreditation is awarded to companies that have implemented a comprehensive set of controls and processes to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their services.

"We are thrilled to have achieved SOC 2 Type II accreditation, which is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest levels of security and reliability to our customers," said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd. "As a leading provider of financial market data and solutions, we understand the critical importance of safeguarding our customers' data, and we take this responsibility very seriously."

To achieve SOC 2 Type II accreditation, QuoteMedia underwent a demanding audit by an independent third-party auditor. The audit assessed the company's controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. QuoteMedia’s implementation of robust controls and processes is evidence of its dedication to maintaining a secure and reliable environment for customer data.

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies.

