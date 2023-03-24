Xalles Acquires Loyalty Superstore to Provide a Unique White Label Online and In-store Shopping Experience

LSS Provides Expanded Shopping Capabilities That Complement our Existing Global Savings Network

WASHINGTON, DC, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has executed an acquisition agreement with Florida-based Loyalty Superstore, Inc. (“LSS”) to become a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Financial Services Inc.

Loyalty Superstore encompasses 3 unique loyalty, rewards and customer acquisition platforms including the highly customizable National Mall, National Mall Plus and Local Thanks. They provide online shopping experiences directly to consumers and through white-labeled solutions to small and medium sized businesses, membership clubs and non-profits that include consumer cash rebates and discount coupons. The National Mall contains over 1200 major national retailers and Local Thanks provides links to thousands of local merchant coupons.

Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore, commented, “Xalles is the perfect match for us. Their Global Savings Network, Artificial Intelligence capabilities and Fintech Solutions will allow us to provide a complete marketing and communication toolbox that has previously been unavailable to the SMB marketplace.”

“We are pleased to announce that the LSS team is joining Xalles at this time as we are assembling a unique combination of consumer shopping experiences,” stated Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash.

LSS was previously a participant in the Xalles Studio. The LSS acquisition is contracted to be completed on or before March 31, 2023.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com

About Loyalty Superstore

The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web-based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one-of-a-kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platforms as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company’s LOCAL THANKS℠ platform. For information about Loyalty Superstore visit: LoyaltySuperstore.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:

info@xalles.com

Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office



