Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2022

| Source: Lauritz.com Group A/S Lauritz.com Group A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

  

No. 2/2023

Copenhagen, 24 March 2023

 

 


Lauritz.com Group A/S has today published its annual report for 2022. The report is available at www.corporate.lauritz.com.

 

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

 

For press inquiries please contect:

Christina Riis Hansen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com

 

  

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

 

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm

  

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 01.00 pm CET on 24 March 2023.

 

Attachment


Attachments

Lauritz com Group - Annual Report 2022