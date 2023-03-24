New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimethyl Ether Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435469/?utm_source=GNW

There will likely be a huge need for dimethyl ether as clean fuel becomes increasingly in demand due to escalating environmental contamination.The market expansion is expected to be augmented by other significant reasons, such as rising greenhouse gas emissions and diminishing oil reserves.



Dimethyl Ether (DME) is known as methoxymethane, wood ether, dimethyl oxide, or methyl ether.It is an organic compound with the formula CH3OCH3.



It is produced by converting hydrocarbons to synthesis gas using a gasification process. The same approach is in process regarding the carbon capturing & utilization approach for converting Carbon dioxide into Dimethyl Ether in one step method using a bifunctional heterogeneous catalyst. It is frequently utilized as a substitute for gasoline for use in vehicles, as fuel for power plants, as propane in liquified petroleum gas (LPG), and as a raw material for the production of a variety of chemical goods. Furthermore, the market is being further stimulated by the extensive use of Dimethyl Ether as an aerosol propellant in producing medicines, paints, coatings, and personal care items, including fragrances and hair, sprays. Additionally, the expanding demand for DME for increased drilling and fracturing efficiency and higher oil recovery is a growth-inducing driver. Aside from that, the market is dominated by corporate activity, increasing R&D spending, and governmental trade and export laws. The market is growing due to consumer preferences for new technologies that optimize profit. The worldwide dimethyl ether market is therefore expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Rising demand for LPG blending applicability Driving the Market

In the current scenario, one of the world’s most pressing issues is global warming.The primary cause of this is fossil fuel use.



A large concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere alters the climate cycle, which in turn causes various problems, including pollution and glacier melting, among others.Modification of the current fuel source is one way to rectify this problem.



To reduce harmful emissions, improve combustion, and reduce dependency on LPG, DME is blended with it as a fuel alternative additive.This is projected to boost the future market outlook for dimethyl ether.



Governments and regional regulatory bodies should promote the use of renewable energy sources to minimize CO2 emissions. According to the World Energy Council, China, the region’s largest coal resource, will have 80.2 thousand MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) in total recoverable coal reserves by 2020, which will assist cut down on imports and fulfill the region’s expanding DME demand at reasonable costs.

Increasing Demand from the Automobile sector

The market for dimethyl ether is primarily driven by rising automobile demand.As a result, many companies and manufacturers choose to use higher-quality gasoline in their vehicles.



This will consequently create fresh growth opportunities.Dimethyl ether is being used in hybrid automobiles by the automotive industry more and more.



The market for dimethyl ether is expected to grow as a result.There has been a sharp rise in demand for both diesel and bio-diesel as a result of a few automakers searching for crossover vehicle options worldwide.



The need for dimethyl ether for the production of biofuels will rise as initiatives to fulfill energy demands from sustainable sources obtain support from several national governments. As a consequence, major players in the worldwide dimethyl ether market are anticipated to gain a lot from the biofuel sector.

The value of aromatic ether exports from China in 2021 was estimated to be USD 133,809 thousand, up from USD 124,434 thousand the year before, according to figures from the International Trade Center (Trade map).

Methanol Will Continue to Be a Key Feedstock

The worldwide dimethyl ether market has been divided into methanol, natural gas, coal, bio-based, and others, depending on the raw material used.In the following years, the dimethyl ether market is anticipated to be dominated by the methanol sector.



The ease with which DME may be produced using methanol as a raw material is reflected in the strong demand.In addition, it is easy and inexpensive to create DME from methanol.



The segment’s expansion is being hampered by the pollution from using coal as a raw material to produce DME. DME from natural gas is produced using a costly method.

Strategic Developments

• In February 2020, Oberon Fuels, a manufacturer of renewable, ultra-low-carbon dimethyl ether (rDME), and SHV Energy, a propane fuel distributor, joined to promote the use of renewable DME and lessen the carbon footprint of transportation fuel.

• Under the "Aditi Urja Sanch" program, India’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Earth Sciences introduced a customized burner unit for DME-LPG mix as a home cooking fuel. The newly created stoves are anticipated to run on LPG that is 30% DME mixed. To lessen its reliance on LPG, the nation is making a concerted effort to considerably expand DME usage, as per information in October 2020.

• Another Asian nation that is actively promoting DME mixed LPG to meet its energy demands in Indonesia. Major projects for the manufacturing of DME from coal for LPG blending applications are being carried out in the nation by businesses like Air Products & Chemicals and PT Bukit Asam Tbk.

• With a capacity to produce 20 kilotons of DME annually, Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL), a joint venture between the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Mitsubishi group companies including Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (MGC), Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), began commercial dimethyl ether (DME) production on December 18, 2020, announced by Mitsubishi Corporation in January 2021.



Based on feedstock, the market is divided into Coal, Natural Gas, Methanol, Bio-based, and Others. Based on application, the market is divided into LPG Blending, Aerosol propellants, Industrial, and Others.



Based on application, the market is divided into LPG Blending, Aerosol propellants, Industrial, and Others.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Oberon Fuels Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Ferrostaal GmbH, Grillo-Werke AG, China Energy Limited, Japan DME Association, PCC SE, Nouryon Holding BV are some of the key players operating in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market.



