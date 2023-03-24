New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phytogenic Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435467/?utm_source=GNW



Global Phytogenic Feed Additives market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed due to the growing demand for animal-based products and innovative livestock-rearing practices across the globe.



Similarly, growing concern about animal health and the quality of feed is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.Also, major key players are planning to invest in and introduce innovative products for animal health care which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.



Additionally, expansion and partnerships would offer lucrative opportunities for market players which will drive the growth of the market over the years. Similarly, growing demand for meat and dairy products along with the usage of synthetically produced antibiotics in developing regions such as Europe and North America will create significant growth in the forecasted period.



Growing concern about cattle health issues

Owners of livestock are investing in the use of phytogenic feed additives, which help in enriching the product.The market for phytogenic feed additives is expanding globally due to the natural, plant-based bioactive compounds known as botanicals, phytobiotics, or phytogenic feed additives.



Additionally, the industry has been under significant pressure to find effective substitutes due to the current trend of limiting the use of antibiotics, particularly in the diet of poultry.This is likely to increase demand for phytogenic feed additives throughout the forecast period.



The market has been dealing with the effects of a lack of patents, strong security regulations, and insufficient regulatory framework across different nations, i.e., duplication of feed additives, but lack of standardization continues to be a key concern. Numerous local producers take advantage of these gaps and provide items of poor quality, which has a long-term negative impact on the market for phytogenic feed additives. It has been analyzed that approximately 3% of 1.2 billion tons of phytogenic additives used across the globe are plant-based ingredients.

Growing demand for natural additives

Natural additives play an important role in enhancing the food quality of different livestock.Growing demand for poultry and swine livestock is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.



Growing demand for reducing the outbreak of zoonotic diseases and increasing the overall health of livestock farmers are choosing natural additives which will cure animal health.Additionally, phytogenic feed additives help to control potential pathogens in animals and modulate intestinal microbiota present in the gut.



Over the last decades, global meat production has been observed at an exponential rate of growth. The increasing pet population along with the concerns of pet owners for pet health and nutrition will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Global Phytogenic Feed Additives market is segmented by type, livestock, source, form, function, packaging, and by region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins, and Other Types.



Based on Livestock, the market can be segmented by Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, and Other Livestock.Based on Source, the market can be grouped into Herbs & Spices, Fruits & Vegetables, and Flowers.



Based on form, the market can be divided into Liquid and Dry.Based on Function, the market can be differentiated into Performance Enhances, Antimicrobial Properties, Palatability Enhances, and Other Functions.



Based on Packaging, the market can be divided into Flexible and Other Packaging. Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America in 2022. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global Phytogenic feed additives market on account of the increasing demand for cattle health safety in the country.

Market Players

Cargill, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company., DuPont de Nemours, Inc.., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Land O’ Lakes Inc., Adisseo Inc., Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries Inc.., Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Nor Feed are the leading players operating in the Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Phytogenic Feed Additives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type:

o Essential Oils

o Flavonoids

o Saponins

o Oleoresins

o Other Types

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock:

o Poultry

o Swine

o Ruminants

o Aquatic Animals

o Other Livestock

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Source:

o Herbs & Spices

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Flowers

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Dry

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function:

o Performance Enhances

o Antimicrobial Properties

o Palatability Enhances

o Other Functions

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Packaging:

o Flexible

o Other Packaging

• Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Phytogenic Feed Additives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435467/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________