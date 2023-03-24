Brompton Funds Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BFIN, BFIN.U, BLOV, TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds Limited announces changes to the risk ratings of the following funds (the “Funds”).



Fund Name Previous Risk

Rating New Risk

Rating Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF Medium Medium to High Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF Low to Medium Medium Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF Medium Medium to High



Changes to the applicable risk ratings are a result of ongoing reviews of the risk ratings and not as a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, restrictions or management of the applicable Fund. The increase in risk rating was a result of increased volatility in the last year and, as a result, this period of volatility resulted in changes to the risk ratings of the Funds.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including Toronto Stock Exchange listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Funds, to the future outlook of the Funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.