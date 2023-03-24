$53.87 Billion Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Markets - Global Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Research Report by Product (Drug Therapy, E-Cigarettes, and Nicotine Inhalers), Distribution, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market size was estimated at USD 25.85 billion in 2022, USD 28.25 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% to reach USD 53.87 billion by 2030.



In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report on the Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.



The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Global Smoking Cessation & Nicotine De-Addiction Product Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Numerous Diseases due to Smoking Such as Respiratory Disorders and Lung Cancer

Expanding Market Penetration of De-Addiction Products Globally

Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Anti-Smoking Policy and Raising Awareness of the Health Impact due to Smoking

Restraints

Product Recalls by the Manufacturer and Companies owing to increasing Technical Faults and Stringent Approval Process

Opportunities

Increasing Approvals and Development of New Nicotine Replacement Products

Significant Online Market Presence Coupled with Social and Communal Support for Smoking Cessation Products

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with the Continued Usage of De-Addiction Products Coupled with Rising of Alternatives to Tobacco

Company Usability Profiles

22nd Century Group, Inc.

Alkalon A/S

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited

Itaconix

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

JUUL Labs, Inc.

NJOY, LLC

Novartis International AG

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Pierre Fabre S.A.

Rusan Pharma Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

