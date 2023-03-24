Progress to Host Investor Day on April 4, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The event will provide investors and shareholders with key information about the company’s Total Growth Strategy and plans for fiscal year 2023 and beyond, in presentations by CEO Yogesh Gupta, CFO Anthony Folger and EVP of Corporate Development Jeremy Segal. These presentations will then be followed by a Q&A session.

Attendees may access the live webcast via the following link (https://app.webinar.net/3XWKAL7GQ82) or by dialing +1 (888) 412-4117, passcode 2937806. A webcast replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.progress.com.

