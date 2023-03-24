Digital Pathology Market Size & Share to Surpass $1516.1 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 732.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1516.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Digital Pathology Market Overview

The digital pathology market refers to the use of digital technology, including digital imaging and software, for the management and analysis of pathology specimens. The field has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the need for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools.

Digital pathology allows for the digitization of pathology images and the integration of various data sources, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The technology also enables remote consultation and collaboration between pathologists, which can be particularly useful in areas with a shortage of trained pathologists.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, is driving the demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools. Digital pathology enables faster and more accurate diagnosis, which can help in timely treatment and management of these diseases.

Advancements in technology: Advancements in imaging technology, such as whole slide imaging, and machine learning algorithms are enabling better analysis of pathology specimens. This is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of diagnoses and is driving the adoption of digital pathology solutions.

Need for efficient pathology workflows: Digital pathology enables efficient and streamlined workflows, which can help healthcare providers to manage increasing volumes of pathology specimens. This is particularly relevant in areas where there is a shortage of trained pathologists.

Demand for personalized medicine: There is growing demand for personalized medicine, which requires accurate and precise diagnostic tools. Digital pathology enables a more personalized approach to diagnosis and treatment planning, which can improve patient outcomes.

Regulatory environment: The regulatory environment is an important factor influencing the digital pathology market. Regulatory bodies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of digital pathology and are providing guidelines and standards for its use.

Cost-effectiveness: The cost-effectiveness of digital pathology is also driving its adoption. Digital pathology solutions can help healthcare providers to reduce costs associated with the management and analysis of pathology specimens.

Top Players in the Global Digital Pathology Market

Leica Biosystems (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

3DHISTECH (Hungary)

Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

XIFIN Inc. (US)

Huron Digital Pathology (Canada)

Visiopharm A/S (Denmark)

Aiforia Technologies Oy (Finland)

Akoya Biosciences (US)

Corista (US)

Indica Labs (US)

Objective Pathology Services (Canada)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

OptraSCAN (US)

Glencoe Software (US)

Konfoong biotech international co. ltd. (China)

Inspirata Inc. (US)

PathAI (US)

Proscia Inc. (US)

Kanteron Systems (Spain)

Mikroscan Technologies (US)

Motic (US)

Paige (US)





Top Report Findings

Market size and growth: The global digital pathology market is expected to reach USD 1516.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in technology, and the growing adoption of digital pathology solutions.

Whole slide imaging (WSI) is the largest segment: WSI is the largest segment in the digital pathology market, accounting for a significant share of the market. The segment is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by advancements in imaging technology and the increasing demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools.

North America is the largest market: North America is the largest market for digital pathology, accounting for the majority of the market share. The region is driven by factors such as the presence of key market players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of digital pathology solutions.

Software segment is expected to grow: The software segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by advancements in machine learning algorithms and the increasing demand for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools.

Oncology is the largest application area: Oncology is the largest application area for digital pathology, accounting for a significant share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer, the need for more accurate and efficient diagnostic tools, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.





Top Trends in the Global Digital Pathology Market

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: The use of AI and machine learning algorithms in digital pathology is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. These technologies can help pathologists to analyze pathology specimens more accurately and efficiently, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Integration with other healthcare technologies: Digital pathology is increasingly being integrated with other healthcare technologies, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine platforms. This integration can help to streamline workflows and improve patient care.

Cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming more popular in the digital pathology market, as they offer increased flexibility and scalability. Cloud-based solutions also enable remote access to pathology images and data, which can be particularly useful for remote consultation and collaboration.

Growing demand for personalized medicine: There is a growing demand for personalized medicine, which requires more accurate and precise diagnostic tools. Digital pathology enables a more personalized approach to diagnosis and treatment planning, which can improve patient outcomes.

Increasing use of mobile devices: Mobile devices are increasingly being used in the digital pathology market, as they enable pathologists to access pathology images and data remotely. This can be particularly useful in areas where there is a shortage of trained pathologists.

Focus on workflow optimization: There is a growing focus on workflow optimization in the digital pathology market, as healthcare providers seek to manage increasing volumes of pathology specimens more efficiently. Digital pathology solutions can help to streamline workflows and improve productivity.

Global Digital Pathology Market Segmentation

By Product

Scanners

Software

Storage Systems





By Type

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Training & Education





By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes





By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for digital pathology, accounting for the majority of the market share. The region is driven by factors such as the presence of key market players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of digital pathology solutions. The United States is the largest market in the region.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for digital pathology, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions, advancements in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are some of the key markets in the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digital pathology, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions, growing healthcare infrastructure, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. China, Japan, and India are some of the key markets in the region.

Latin America: Latin America is expected to experience significant growth in the digital pathology market, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions, advancements in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Brazil and Mexico are some of the key markets in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is expected to experience moderate growth in the digital pathology market, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions, advancements in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. South Africa and Saudi Arabia are some of the key markets in the region.





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 732.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1516.1 Million CAGR 12.9% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN Inc., Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm A/S, Aiforia Technologies Oy, Akoya Biosciences, Corista, Indica Labs, Objective Pathology Services, Sectra AB, OptraSCAN, Glencoe Software, Konfoong biotech international co. ltd., Inspirata Inc., PathAI, Proscia Inc., Kanteron Systems, Mikroscan Technologies, Motic, Paige Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market-1445/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Digital Pathology Market Report are:

What is the size and growth rate of the digital pathology market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the digital pathology market?

What are the different segments in the digital pathology market and how are they expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the key applications of digital pathology and how are they expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the different types of digital pathology solutions available in the market and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

What are the key geographic regions in the digital pathology market and how are they expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the key trends in the digital pathology market and how are they expected to shape the market in the coming years?

Who are the key players in the digital pathology market and what are their market shares?

What are the key challenges faced by the digital pathology market and how are they being addressed?





