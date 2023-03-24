New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gel Documentation Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435458/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Gel Documentation Systems Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the increasing number of clinical laboratories for the easy availability of test reports across the region.



Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like COVID-19 and genetic disorders like down syndrome enhance the demand for gel documentation systems over the years.So the government is investing in research and development for the detection of these syndromes, which will enhance the demand for gel documentation systems, in turn, boost the market growth during the forecast period across different parts of the globe.



Additionally, the growing aging population across the globe which is susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases is further expected to increase the demand for gel documentation systems, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028. Besides, the growing demand for advanced gel documentation systems and increasing focus on affordable gel documentation systems with quick results across the globe are further expected to support the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for Advanced Techniques

The main factor which will drive the gel documentation systems market is the increasing usage of advanced techniques like western blot and southern blot for the diagnosis of chronic diseases.Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders globally will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the most current data about testing for COVID-19 in the US, the total number of tests reported was 79,611,982, in 2020.Due to the increasing number of chronic diseases globally, government organizations are investing in proteomics, genomics, and electrophoresis techniques which will further boost the market in the future.



Increasing usage of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice and the development of gel documentation systems with improved efficiency and reduced time are further expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, several developments in gel documentation systems like faster and high-quality images, faster exposure time, and greater efficiency combined with the rising awareness and usage of PCR techniques for early detection of chronic diseases and diagnosis are driving the growth of the market. ZIG-gel Classic, a revolutionary gel documentation device that offers the image power of an 18 MP, 10x optical zoom camera, was just introduced by Viewpoint Laboratories, LLC



Increasing the number of Clinical Laboratories

However, a growing number of clinical laboratories, academic, medical, and research institutes, and diagnostics centers and an increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries because of the growing prevalence of chronic diseases would drive the growth of the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period.Increasing preference for PCR techniques for accurate and quick analysis from clinical laboratories and growing focus on developing affordable gel imaging systems are important factors that will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



As of October 6, 2022, the United States had performed over one billion tests for COVID-19, the highest number of any country worldwide.



Market Segmentation

The global gel documentation systems market can be segmented by component, source of light, detection technology, application, end user, and by region.Based on component, the market can be segmented into Instruments, Accessories, and Software.



Based on the source of light, the market can be differentiated into UV, LEDs, Laser, and Others.Based on detection technology, the market can be grouped into Fluorescence, Chemiluminescence, Colorimetric, and Others.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into Nucleic Acid Quantification, Protein Quantification, and Others.Based on end users, the market can be grouped into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, United States dominated the global gel documentation systems market on account of the growing demand for an advanced technique for the quick and accurate result of identifying diseases in the country.



Recent Development



• In June 2018, Syngene launched a gel documentation system called G: Box F3 which can further accommodate UV transilluminator and UV to blue light converter screens also UV to visible light converter screens or blue light transilluminator options.

• In 2018, Thermo Fisher launched a newly expanded facility in Fredrick, Maryland which will help- in meeting the global demand for diagnostics systems, and gene and cell therapies and support all patients in clinical trials across the globe.



Market Players

Analytik Jena GmbH, Azure Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Clinx Science Instruments Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Endress + Hauser Group, LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Gel Documentation Systems Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global gel documentation systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Component:

o Instruments

o Accessories

o Software

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Source of Light:

o UV

o LEDs

o Laser

o Others

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Detection Technology:

o Fluorescence

o Chemiluminescence

o Colorimetric

o Others

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Application:

o Nucleic Acid Quantification

o Protein Quantification

o Others

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• Gel Documentation Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



