New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Based Assays Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435457/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Cell-Based Assays Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing demand for novel drugs for treating chronic diseases.



The use of therapeutic drugs during various disease outbreaks, along with the growing number of research activities are two significant factors responsible for the growth of global cell-based assay market.Rising government expenditure in the healthcare sector and the rising need for toxicity screening in drugs are expected to drive market growth across different parts of the globe.



Additionally, the growing demand for efficient treatment for rare diseases is further expected to increase the demand for cell-based assays, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028.Besides, growing awareness of the advantages of using new treatments along with the increasing demand to reduce the costs associated with drug discovery across the globe, are further expected to support the cell-based assays market during the forecast period.



For instance, in November 2021, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, launched its CELLSEARCH, a laboratory-developed test to aid the enumeration of multiple myeloma cells using a blood sample.



Growing Demand for Cell-Based Assays Will Propel the Market Growth

Increasing demand for identification and optimization procedures for drug development is a major factor that will boost market growth during the forecast period.Growing adoption by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms is another important factor driving the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the increasing risk of disease outbreaks like swine flu, and COVID-19 and the growing rate of research activities are also expected to fuel the market growth over the years. From September 28, 2020–May 22, 2021, in the United States, 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for the influenza virus. The low labor and raw material costs along with more and more CRO companies providing drug discovery services are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing growth in drug discovery projects and rising adoption of strategic approaches, like collaboration with different companies for developing new drugs, will further propel the growth of the market over the years.



Increasing Number of Drug Discovery Activities Will Fuel the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc., will enhance the growth of the cell-based assay market. Government organizations are investing in the research and development sector for developing new drugs for the diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, which is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for novel drugs across the world for the treatment of pandemic diseases is propelling the growth of the market over the years. For instance, in May 2021, U.S. FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the T-Detect COVID-19 routine T-cell test. Similarly, the rising number of research for therapeutic drug discovery and growing competition for FDA approvals among the market players is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global cell-based assay market can be segmented by products and services, application, end users, and region.Based on products and services, the market can be segmented into Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Cell Lines, and Others.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into Clinical Research, Drug Discovery & Development, and Others.Based on the end user, the market can be differentiated into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, and Contract Research Organizations.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, United States dominated the global cell-based assays market on account of the growing demand for the identification and optimization of the novel drug in the country.



Market PlayersCorning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG, Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Cell-Based Assays Market.

Recent Development



• For instance, in September 2022, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute developed Proxidrugs to utilize a cells-based waste disposal system as a potential therapeutic option for infections, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

• For instance, in November 2021, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, launched its CELLSEARCH, a laboratory-developed test to aid the enumeration of multiple myeloma cells using a blood sample.

• For instance, in August 2022, LifeNet Health LifeSciences announced the launch of its new cell-based assay services to aid in drug discovery and development.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Cell-Based Assays Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Cell-Based Assays Market, By Products & Services:

o Reagents

o Assay Kits

o Microplates

o Probes & Labels

o Cell Lines

o Others

• Cell-Based Assays Market, By Application:

o Clinical Research

o Drug Discovery & Development

o Others

• Cell-Based Assays Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Contract Research Organizations

• Cell-Based Assays Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cell-Based Assays Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________