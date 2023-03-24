Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2023: A $4.74 Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Afinitor (Everolimus), Afinitor Disperz (Everolimus), Belzutifan, and Bevacizumab

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brain tumor drugs market will grow from $3.49 billion in 2022 to $3.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The brain tumor drugs market is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The brain tumor drugs market consists of sales Afinitor (Everolimus), Afinitor Disperz (Everolimus), Belzutifan, and Bevacizumab. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Brain tumor drugs refer to the drugs or medications that are used to treat brain tumor. Chemotherapy, hormone therapies, anticonvulsants, and painkillers are among the drugs used to treat brain tumours. While other prescription drugs are used to manage symptoms while the tumour is being treated, chemotherapy works to reduce or destroy brain tumours.



North America is the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the brain tumor drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of drugs in brain tumors drugs are temozolomide, carmustine, cisplatin, bevacizumab, gefitinib, and erlotinib. Temozolomide is a drug that is intended to treat some types of brain cancer (e.g., glioblastomamultiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma) in individuals who have had tumours return or who have recently been diagnosed with tumours.

It's one of a class of drugs called antineoplastics (cancer medicines). The different types include medulloblastoma, astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma, primitive neuroectodermal (PNET), and others (glioma, acoustic neuroma, meningioma) and are used in various sectors such as hospital pharmacies, clinics, and others.



The major driving factor responsible for the growth of the Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections, and sedentary lifestyles.

For example, as per the National Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the United States around 700,00 people are having a primary brain tumor, and around 86,000 more will be diagnosed. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment.



The increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drug market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity.

The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

For example, Everolimus is a targeted therapy that especially blocks cancer cells from growing and spreading. Similarly, Bevacizumab prevents the regeneration of cancer cells, unlike chemical drugs which cannot prevent regeneration. This rising popularity of targeted therapies is expected to affect the sales of conventional chemical Brain Tumor drugs, thus restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in the dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life, and reduced toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors.

For instance, Liposomes nanoparticles facilitate easy delivery of drugs to the core cancer cells, these particles if coated with transferrin can even pass through the blood-brain barrier. Companies including GE Healthcare, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Celgene Corporation are adopting this technology to improve the available techniques of medication and treatment.



The brain tumor market is governed by regulatory authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The regulatory body requires the companies in the industry to adhere to the same rules for conducting clinical trials, consistently throughout the region.

These rules are relating to the transparency of information and maintaining safety standards while conducting clinical trials of newly discovered drugs and therapies throughout the EU. The regulation also encourages cross-border cooperation for making the scope of these clinical tests wider.



The countries covered in the brain tumor drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.74 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca

Carestream Health

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Hitachi Medical Corporation

GE Healthcare

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Astellas Pharma

Roche

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Genetech U.S.A

Hoffmann- La Roche

Antisense Pharma

Macleods Pharmaceutical Limited

Mankind Pharma

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Brain Tumor Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Brain Tumor Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Brain Tumor Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Brain Tumor Drugs Market



5. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Medulloblastoma

Astrocytoma

Oligodendroglioma

Primitive Neuroectodermal (PNET)

Other Types (Glioma, Acoustic Neuroma, Meningioma)

6.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Temozolomide

Carmustine

Cisplatin

Bevacizumab

Geftinib

Erlotinib

6.3. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Other End User

7. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs4ksg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment