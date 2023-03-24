Green Bond Auction March 29

English Icelandic

Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) is holding a bond auction Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2, 2034. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 12,617 million have been issued in the class.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 22,601 million have been issued in the class.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland with. Bids must be submitted to the email address utbod@fossar.is before 17:00 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Transactions will be settled on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Contacts:

Benedikt K. Magnússon, CFO, phone: 516-6100, email: Benedikt.K.Magnusson@or.is

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, phone: 522 4008, email: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com