Semiconductor Wafers Market to Cross USD 26.38 Billion by 2030 due to Continuous Demand for Electronic Devices | By SNS Insider

Pune, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider analysis, with the increasing use of electronic devices, the demand for semiconductors is also growing. As per SNS Insider, the size of Semiconductor Wafers Market was assessed at USD 18.40 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2030, ultimately reaching USD 26.38 billion by 2030.

Semiconductor wafers are a crucial component in the production of integrated circuits, and their precise manufacturing process is critical to ensuring the reliability and functionality of electronic devices. As technology continues to advance, the demand for smaller, faster, and more powerful electronic devices will continue to drive innovation in the semiconductor industry, and the role of semiconductor wafers will remain essential in this process.

Ask For Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1342

Semiconductor Wafers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 18.40 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 26.38 Billion CAGR 2023-2030 4.6% Key Segments • By Type (Epitaxial Wafers, Polished Wafers, SOI, Wafers, Diffused Wafers, Annealed Wafers)

• By Product (Memory , Processor, Analog, Others)

• By Wafer size (6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, Others)

• By Technology (Wafer Bumping, Packaging & Assembly, Testing & Inspection, Others)

• By Application (Solar Cells, MEMS Fabrication, Integrated, Circuits/Microchips, Photoelectric Cells, Transistors/Diodes/Rectifiers, Smartphones/Tablets/Smart, Wearables, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, Others) Company Profiles SUMCO Corporation, Siltronic AG, Shanghai Simgui Technology, Wafer Works Corporation, GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd, Tokuyama Corporation., Marvell Technology Group, Xilinx, Inc.

Market Analysis

The semiconductor wafers market is poised for growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for chipsets and processors in a variety of industries. From consumer electronics to healthcare, BFSI, telecom, and automotive, semiconductor wafers have become a crucial component in the manufacturing process of these industries. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing use of electronic devices and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT). With more and more devices becoming connected to the internet, the demand for faster and more efficient processing capabilities is on the rise. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for semiconductor wafers, which are the building blocks of integrated circuits and microchips.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have a significant impact on the semiconductor wafers market, leading to reduced demand, lower prices, and decreased investment. However, the specific effects will depend on the segment of the market and the severity and duration of the recession. Companies may cut back on research and development or delay new product launches, which can have long-term effects on the industry's growth and competitiveness. Segments related to areas like automotive or healthcare may be less affected, as demand for certain products remains relatively stable.

Ask For Customized Report As Per Your Business Requirement: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1342

Key Regional Development

The global semiconductor wafers market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and North America is projected to be at the forefront of this growth. The region is anticipated to lead the market due to various factors such as the presence of major semiconductor wafer manufacturers, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the increasing demand for semiconductor devices in various industries. Semiconductor wafers are used to manufacture integrated circuits and other electronic components that are used in various applications such as smartphones, computers, automotive electronics, and industrial automation.

Recent Developments Related to Semiconductor Wafers Market

Mitsubishi Electric has announced its plans to construct a new wafer plant in an effort to boost its SiC (silicon carbide) power semiconductor business. The new plant will be located in Japan and will be used to manufacture SiC wafers, which are an essential component in the production of power semiconductors.

Vishay, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and semiconductors, has recently announced a significant investment of 370 million dollars in a new chip factory in Germany. This move is expected to further expand the company's global presence and increase its manufacturing capabilities.

Key Takeaway from Semiconductor Wafers Market Study

The epitaxial wafers segment is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices and advancements in semiconductor manufacturing technology.

The solar cells segment is poised to become the dominant force in the market. As the world increasingly turns to renewable energy sources, solar cells have emerged as a key technology for generating electricity from the sun's rays.

Buy This Exclusive Version of the Research Report Along With ME Sheet: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1342

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.