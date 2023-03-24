Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market to Cross USD 8.07 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports states that the Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market had a valuation of USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 8.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Real-Time PCR, also known as quantitative PCR (qPCR), is a powerful molecular biology technique used to amplify and quantify DNA or RNA sequences in real-time. This technique has revolutionized the field of molecular biology and has become an essential tool for researchers in various fields, including genetics, genomics, microbiology, and diagnostics.

Market Analysis

The real-time PCR (qPCR) market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by various factors. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing market penetration in emerging countries, as well as a shift in consumer preferences from plant-delivered drugs to genome-based drugs. Additionally, the growing incidence of target diseases worldwide, coupled with the proven effectiveness of real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis in diagnosing and evaluating disease-causing microbes, is expected to drive the utilization of clinical diagnostic tests. This increased demand for diagnostic tests is likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Major Key Players are BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, ABL SA Group, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Lumex Instruments, Primerdesign Ltd.

Impact of Recession on Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Growth

The economic recession has had a mixed impact on the real-time PCR (qPCR) market. While the market has faced challenges due to reduced funding for research and development and decreased investment in healthcare, the increased demand for diagnostic tests related to infectious diseases has provided some opportunities for growth.

Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 5.2 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 8.07 Bn CAGR CAGR of 5.65% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market: Key Segments • By Application (Clinical, Research, and Forensics)

• By End User (Hospitals &Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories)

• By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The North American real-time PCR (qPCR) market is experiencing significant growth, which is primarily driven by the rising adoption of advanced genomic analysis products. These products, including innovative Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) products, are being increasingly used for various research and diagnostic applications. Furthermore, the robust research infrastructure available in the region has also contributed significantly to the growth of the North American real-time PCR market. The presence of well-established research institutions, academic centers, and leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies has enabled the development and adoption of innovative real-time PCR technologies.

Key Takeaway from Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Study

The clinical research segment is expected to continue to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. The versatility of real-time PCR (qPCR) and its ability to detect and quantify nucleic acids with high precision and sensitivity make it an indispensable tool for clinical research.

The reagents and consumables segment is expected to dominate the real-time PCR market in the foreseeable future. The increasing demand for real-time PCR and the development of advanced PCR technologies are likely to drive the growth of this segment.

Recent Developments Related to Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market

BioGX, a leading molecular diagnostics company, has announced that it has shipped the first batch of its innovative pixl(TM) real-time PCR platform to laboratories across the United States. The company's cutting-edge technology offers a reliable and efficient solution for the detection of a wide range of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading provider of scientific products and services, has announced the launch of its real-time PCR kits for the detection of infectious diseases in India. The kits are designed to help healthcare professionals quickly and accurately identify a range of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, and dengue.

