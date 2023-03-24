Wave Energy Converter Market size to reach USD 26.15 Mn at a CAGR of 4.26 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy & Power business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Wave Energy Converter Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Wave Energy Converter Market at a global, regional and country level. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 18.73 Mn in 2021 to USD 26.15 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.26 percent.



Wave Energy Converter Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 18.73 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 26.15 Mn. CAGR 4.26 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Technology, Location and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/164740

The report mainly focuses on the factors including drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges in the Wave Energy Converter market. This analysis has been provided region-wise and segment-wise in the report, making it an investor’s guide. The list of global and regional players in the Wave Energy Converter industry has been included in the report with their revenue and recent developments. It also provides strategic profiling of top Wave Energy Converter companies in the market, a detailed analysis of their core competencies and strategies adopted such as agreements, partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions that apply to the Wave Energy Converter businesses.

To estimate the global and regional Wave Energy Converter market size, the bottom-up approach was used. The key players in the Wave Energy Converter industry were identified through secondary research and revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included a review of annual and financial reports of leading Wave Energy Converter manufacturers, while primary research included interviews with opinion leaders and industry experts such as skilled front-line personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the Wave Energy Converter market. PORTER, PESTEL analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of micro-economic and macro-economic factors on the Wave Energy Converter market.

Wave Energy Converter Market Overview

A device that converts kinetic and potential energy related to ocean waves into mechanical or electrical energy is Wave Energy Converter. Energy in the ocean is captured to generate electricity. This energy is green and eco-friendly. Demand for electricity across coastal countries is expected to contribute to the Wave Energy Converter Market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/164740

Wave Energy Converter Market Dynamics

The Wave Energy Converter Market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing investments and technological advancements. The lower environmental impact of wave energy converters compared to other renewable energy technologies including its limited impact on the shoreline is contributing to the Wave Energy Converter Market growth. The major factor that is contributing to the market growth is the new government policies and increase in the investments by the governments to promote wave energy converter technology for the rapid commercialization of energy converter devices. The inadequate infrastructure for wave energy converters is the major restraining factor for the Wave Energy Converter Market growth.

Wave Energy Converter Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Wave Energy Converter Market in the Europe region held the largest market share. The growth of the regional market is majorly due to the rapid industrialization in economies such as Portugal, UK, Denmark and France.

During the forecast period, the Wave Energy Converter Market in the North America region is expected to grow at a fast rate. The region has excellent marine power and hydropower generation potential, which is steadily growing. The market has also grown due to the incentives and liberal rules encouraged by the local governments.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/164740

Wave Energy Converter Market Segmentation

By Technology

Oscillating Body Converter

Oscillating Water Columns

Overtopping Devices

Rotating Mass Converters

Based on Technology, the Oscillating Water Columns segment held the largest Wave Energy Converter Market share in 2021.

By Location

Nearshore

Shoreline

Offshore



Based on Location, the Nearshore segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By Application

Power Generation

Desalination

Environmental Protection

Others

Based on Application, the Power Generation segment held the largest Wave Energy Converter Market share in 2021.

Wave Energy Converter Market Key Competitors include:

Ocean Power Technologies

Marine Power Systems

Eco Wave Power

SINN Power GmbH

NEMOS GmbH

INGINE Inc.

Carnegie Clean Energy

CorPower Ocean

AW-Energy Oy

AWS Ocean Energy

Wello Oy

HavKraft AS

Wave Dragon

Wave Swell

Aquanet Power



Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/164740

Key questions answered in the Wave Energy Converter Market are:

What is Wave Energy Converter?

What are the global trends in the Wave Energy Converter Market?

What are the major challenges that the Wave Energy Converter Market could face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Wave Energy Converter Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Wave Energy Converters?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Wave Energy Converter Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Wave Energy Converter Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Wave Energy Converter Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Wave Energy Converter Market?

Who held the largest market share in Wave Energy Converter Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Location, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Energy and Power research firm, has also published the following reports:

Solar Thermal Market : The total market size was valued at USD 20.47 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow by 5.29 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 30.92 Bn. Rapid Technological Advancements and Growing Investment in Solar Energy is expected to boost the market growth.

Frequency Converter Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 46.61 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.06 percent during the forecast period. Growing demand for frequency converters in defense, aviation, industrial automation, and the oil & gas sector is expected to drive the market growth.

Wind Energy Storage Devices Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 409.03 Bn by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.4 percent, during the forecast period. The increasing need for continuous and dependable energy distribution from end-use zones is expected to fuel the market growth.

Wind Energy Market : The total market size was valued at USD 99.8 Bn in 2021 and the total Wind revenue is expected to grow at 7 percent from 2021 to 2029, reaching USD 171.5 Bn. Demand for consistent, affordable, sustainable energy is expected to fuel the market growth.

Wind Turbine Tower Market : The total market size was valued at USD 28.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow by 7.90 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 53.23 Bn. Increasing Investment in Wind Energy is expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.