New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printed Prosthetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F"



Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing advancements in 3D printed prosthetics such as the in-house 3D printed program for orthotics and prosthetics practices in the healthcare industry across the globe.



Additionally, the growing demand for 3D printed prosthetic implants from different regions like North America, Europe, along with rising disposable income among the regional population and major players giving efforts to develop new technology in the prosthetic industry, has significantly increased the demand for 3d printed prosthetic implantation across different parts of the globe.Additionally, the growing geriatric population worldwide, susceptible to different kinds of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and rapidly increasing accidental injuries, is further expected to increase the demand for different 3D-printed prosthetic procedures through 2028.



Besides, growing awareness about the use of prosthetic implantation procedures, along with the increasing expenditure on health problems across the globe is further expected to support the 3d printed prosthetics market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the growing prevalence of sports injuries causing leg injuries is further expected to increase the demand for 3d printed prosthetic procedures, thereby supporting market growth.



There are nearly 2 million people with limb loss in the United States alone, according to Amputee Coalition. There are approximately 185,000 amputations performed each year in the United States, resulting from a variety of causes.

Increasing Cases of Accidental Injuries are Fueling The Market Growth

The increasing number of accidental injuries is propelling the growth of the 3D printing prosthetic devices market during the forecast period.Accidental injuries may cause serious damage to a person and can sometimes lead to amputation.



In 2019, car crashes in the United States resulted in the death of 38,800 people.According to a report from National Centre for Health Statistics, approximately 50,000 new amputation cases come up each year in the United States.



An increase in incidences of different medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is also leading to the rise in amputation cases, thus propelling the sales of 3D printing prosthetics.For instance, according to the American Journal of Managed Care, they estimated that one patient’s leg is amputated every 30 seconds across the globe and among them, 85% of amputations were done due to diabetic foot ulcers.



People needing prosthetic implantation would be satisfied with the lower cost as the traditional method is expensive.



Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Prosthetics

There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Prosthetics.While using this technique, production costs will decrease, and an individual can easily modify the design.



It is a faster procedure than traditional procedures.In addition, the use of 3D printing prosthetic implantation can significantly reduce manufacturing costs, which, in turn, is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting market growth during the forecast period.



However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing, is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth.A rising number of product approvals for the 3D printed prosthetic implant is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.



One major factor which will boost the market growth could be an increasing adoption of expansion strategies by the manufacturers.



Market Segmentation

The global 3d printed prosthetics market can be segmented by product type, material, end-user, and by region.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Sockets, Limbs, Joints, Covers, and Others.



Based on material, the market can be differentiated into Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Acrylics, Polyurethane, and Others.Based on end users, the market can be grouped into Hospitals, Rehabilitation Clinics, Prosthetic Clinics, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, United States dominated the global printed prosthetics market on account of the growing demand for low-cost surgeries for the treatment of accidental cases.



Recent Development



• In October 2020, Braskem, America’s leading producer of biopolymers launched a Braskem e-NABLE Chapter for Philanthropic Creation of 3D Printed Prosthetic Device which was selected to be certified to produce the e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand as it is one of the most commonly produced e-NABLE prosthetic devices.



Market Players

LimbForge Inc., Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC Inc., Open Bionics Limited, Bio3D Technologies, Inc., Bionicohand, Youbionic, UNYQ, Mecuris are some of the leading players operating in the Global 3D Printed Prosthetics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D printed prosthetics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• 3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Product Type:

o Sockets

o Limbs

o Joints

o Covers

o Others

• 3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Material:

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene

o Acrylics

o Polyurethane

o Others

• 3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Rehabilitation Clinics

o Prosthetic Clinics

o Others

• 3D Printed Prosthetics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



