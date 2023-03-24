Draganfly to Host 2022 Year End Results and Corporate Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it is hosting a shareholder update call on March 27, 2023, at 2:30 PDT / 5:30 p.m. EDT.



Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell will facilitate the call and review the Company’s milestones. CFO Paul Sun will review the Company’s financial results for FY 2022 and Q4 2022. Financial results are anticipated to be filed after-market on March 27, 2023. Draganfly Lead Director Scott Larson will facilitate pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Register for the call here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions of prepared remarks. Investors can submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com