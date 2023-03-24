New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fermented Feed Ingredients Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435453/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Fermented Feed Ingredients Market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to increasing public concern about animal health, increasing demand for animal proteins, and increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits and technological advancements in the fermented feed sector.



Increasing concern about the use of antimicrobials has propelled the application of nutrigenomics and fermentation techniques of animal feed solutions.Fermented feed ingredients help to increase the nutritional value of those that have a specific nutritional deficiency in animals such as poultry animals with increasing overall improvement.



In 2020, the Protein consumption rate from meat products increased by 26% after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, and from other animals 24% in the United States.

Growing Usage of Fermented products for Feeding Poultry Animals

An increase in the preference for non-vegan food has led to an increase in the demand for poultry, especially chicken.This is likely to be a major driver for the poultry feed market.



Another factor responsible for the growth of the fermented feed market is an increase in the overall intake of proteins to enhance nutrition with cost savings.Moreover, fermented feed helps increase the feed quality & nutritional value of products, increases the egg weight of birds, improves their digestibility, and strengthens their immune system, which ultimately boosts their ability to resist diseases and bacterial infection.



The swine sector accounted for a significant share of the global market, owing to the increasing demand for pork, from both domestic as well as international consumers. Swine are more susceptible to various diseases because they cannot produce their natural immunity like humans can through vaccination; therefore, improving their immunity levels is important so that they do not get affected by any disease during their incubation period.



Increasing Concern About Animal Health Problems

The increasing concern over the use of antimicrobials has further driven the application of nutrigenomics and fermentation techniques for animal feed solutions.Fermented feed ingredients help in addressing specific nutritional deficiencies in animals, along with the improvement in overall performance.



The cost-effectiveness of the feed ingredients produced through fermentation technology is gradually driving the degree of acceptance amongst farmers.With increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits and technological advancement, the demand for fermented feed ingredients is expected to rise globally in the coming future.



Feed production is increased across the globe in 2021, by dairy at 10.76%, by beef at 9.35%, by pets at 2.76%, and by broilers at 28.47%.



Growing Demand for Consumption of Animal ProteinsIncreasing consumption and production of proteins derived from animals have more significant environmental and health impacts than proteins produced by plants.Especially in develop countries, increasing concern mainly for the consumption of animal proteins over vegetables due to growing income is further expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Animal protein consumption, especially meat consumption, seems to start to increase a high level of income which is suggested that economic problem solves.

Market Segmentation

Global Fermented Feed Ingredients market is segmented by ingredient, form, animal type, and by region.Based on ingredients, the market can be segmented into Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Organic acids, Probiotics & Prebiotics, and Others.



Based on form, the market can be divided into Liquid v/s Dry.Based on animal type, the market can be differentiated into Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquatic, and Others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.In terms of country, North America region is dominating the overall globe in the fermented feed ingredients market.



There are 5,800+ animal food manufacturing facilities in the U.S., producing more than 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food each year. The mill sizes vary tremendously from a small on-farm mixer to a modern, computerized system with few human operators making more than 1 million tons of feed each year for swine or poultry operations.

Market Players

BASF SE, Balchem Inc., Cargill, Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, AB Vista, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., CJ Corp., and Fermented Nutrition Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the Global Fermented Feed Ingredient Market.

Recent Development

For instance, in August 2018, Balchem Inc. acquired Bioscreen Technologies to add Bioscreen’s fermented animal nutrition product line to their business line.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Fermented Feed Ingredients market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Ingredient:

o Amino Acids

o Vitamins & Minerals

o Organic Acid

o Probiotics & Prebiotics

o Others

• Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Dry

• Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Animal Type:

o Poultry

o Swine

o Ruminant

o Aquatic

o Others

• Fermented Feed Ingredients Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia



o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt



