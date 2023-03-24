New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Varicose Veins Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435451/?utm_source=GNW



Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market is anticipated to witness growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.It can be ascribed to the rising advanced varicose vein treatment devices escalating the market growth.



Besides, surging preference for minimally invasive treatment procedures is expected to drive the growth of global varicose vein treatment market.Additionally, the availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices is further expected to support market growth.



Moreover, the rise in technological advancements and modernization in healthcare devices, and the rise in the research and development activities in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for the varicose vein treatment market in the forecasted period.On the contrary, growing R&D and a rise in awareness among healthcare professionals as well as patients regarding varicose vein treatment are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.



Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) commonly affects lower limbs with a prevalence ranging between 25–40% and 10–20% in women and men, respectively. The annual incidence is 2–6% in women and 1.9% in men.

Rising Prevalence of Venous Disorders

Increasing awareness and the rising prevalence of varicose veins are subsequently boosting market growth.Various governmental and non-governmental organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness about venous diseases and the availability of advanced therapies for their treatment.



For instance, in the U.S., recently, the Society for Vascular Surgery and the American Venous Forum issued recommendations for the diagnosis of varicose veins for clinical care. In the U.S. alone, about 30 million people are suffering from varicose veins every year, out of which, only 10% of the people seek treatment. Obesity, particularly among women, prolonged standing hours at work, and smoking, are some of the significant risk factors associated with the development of varicose veins. Additionally, varicose veins are observed to be diagnosed during pregnancies due to the enlargement of the gravid uterus, which results in hypertension and distension in the lower-extremity veins and an increase in hormone secretion, leading to the weakening of the venous walls. The varicose vein is most prevalent in the geriatric population, moreover, rising in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the market. It is estimated that 41% of women over the age of 50 have varicose veins. It is estimated that 50% of the US population over 50 years old has varicose veins. Women who are moderately overweight (BMI 25-29.9) have a 50% increased risk of developing varicose veins compared to women who are not overweight.

Technological Advancements

The global market is likely to be driven by continuous advancements in varicose veins treatment devices and an increase in the incidence of varicose veins illness.The use of a compression device to treat varicose veins has grown in popularity because it improves blood circulation by applying mild pressure.



In addition, various advantages of Laser treatment, such as a painless 30-minute procedure, minimal risk of reoccurrence, minimum invasion, quick recovery, etc., are predicted to help the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market over the projection year. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute, the prevalence of lower limb varicose veins varies between 10% and 30% globally. Furthermore, in the forecasted period, technical improvements and modernization in healthcare devices increased research and development efforts in the healthcare sector. Increased growth in emerging regions will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the Varicose Veins Treatment Market shortly.

Market Segmentation

The Global Varicose Veins Treatment market is segmented based on type, component, end user, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation, and Stripping.



Based on components, the market can be differentiated into Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Laser Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products, and Others.Based on end users, the market can be differentiated into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.In terms of country, among United States, North American region is dominating the overall globe in the varicose vein treatment market.



Approximately 23% of US adults have varicose veins. If spider telangiectasias and reticular veins are also considered, the prevalence increases to 80% of men and 85% of women.

Market Players

Alma Lasers Limited, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation (Lumenis Corporation), Sciton, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, Energist Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, Inc., El. En SpA Group (Quanta System), is some of the leading players operating in the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market.



