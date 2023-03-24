New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renal Denervation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435450/?utm_source=GNW



Global Renal Denervation Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.It can be ascribed to increasing innovation of renal denervation system, increase in hypertension cases due to consuming alcohol, and unhealthy foods, growing usage of the endovascular catheter, radiofrequency ablation, and the continuous rise in the number of heart failure cases.



However, increasing funding for R&D activities for treating renal abnormalities by various regulators and some state governments and the significant number of benefits of this method, along with the increasing efforts and initiatives being introduced by influential Market players, will propel the market in the forecast period.The occurrence of hypertension has increased from 17,307 per 100,000 in 1990 to 20,525 per 100,000 in 2015.



The rising burden of chronic diseases like obesity among children and adults will power renal denervation market trends through the forecast period.

Rising incidence of hypertension among people

With the increasing modernization worldwide, people’s lifestyles are majorly being changed.The day-to-day routines of people worldwide are increasingly becoming hectic.



Hypertension is a significant and modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disorders and diseases, chronic kidney disease, and death.The prevalence of hypertension has been observing a substantial rise over the past few years.



Because more strict BP objectives are recommended by guidelines, obtaining these targets necessitates using multiple drugs, resulting in increased dosing complexity, expense, pill burden, and drug intolerance.Some significant reasons for an increase in the prevalence of hypertension are the increasing geriatric population, high sodium, and low potassium intake, rising cases of obesity, increasing alcohol consumption in low- and middle-income countries, physical inactivity, and the lack of a balanced diet.



The rising number of geriatrics worldwide is one of the primary reasons for an increase in the risk of hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, 2021, around 1.28 billion people aged between 30 and 79 are globally affected by hypertension.

Advancement of Renal Denervation



The number of new capabilities introduced in the renal denervation approach is one of the major factors accelerating its adoption.Renal denervation systems that incorporate ultrasound technology can overcome the limitations of radiofrequency-based renal denervation systems.



The high-frequency sound waves of the ultrasonic energy aid in ablating nerves without coming into close touch with the tissues.This aids in the prevention of renal artery damage.



Due to this attribute, many patients worldwide prefer this technology.Moreover, integrating technology into these kinds of healthcare practices offers a considerable scale of enhancements in the outcomes of these techniques.



The advancement of renal denervation will boost the market in the forecast period. Almost about 47% of adults in the United States have hypertension, have a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg, or are taking medication for hypertension. Only about 1 in 4 adults (24%) with hypertension have their condition under control.



Market Segmentation

The Global Renal Denervation market is segmented based on technology, product, therapeutic area, end user, and by region.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Ultrasound Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Pharmacologic Ablation, and Microinfusion.



Based on product, the market can be differentiated into Catheters, Single Electrode Catheter, Multi-Electrode Catheter, RF Generator, and Others.Based on therapeutic area, the market can be differentiated into Hypertension, Heart Failure, Diabetes, Renal Failure, and Others.



Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others.Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of country, the United States region dominates the global renal denervation market. According to CDC, in 2021, more than 670,000 deaths in the United States had hypertension as a primary or contributing cause.

Market Players

Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cordis Corporation, ReCor Medical, Inc. (Otsuka Holdings), Cardiosonic Ltd, Mercator MedSystems, Inc, Renal Dynamics Limited are some of the leading players operating in the Global Renal Denervation Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Renal Denervation market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Renal Denervation Market, By Technology:

o Ultrasound Ablation

o Radiofrequency Ablation

o Pharmacologic Ablation

o Microinfusion

• Renal Denervation Market, By Product:

o Catheters

o Single Electrode Catheter

o Multi-Electrode Catheter

o RF Generator

o Others

• Renal Denervation Market, By Therapeutic Area:

o Hypertension

o Heart Failure

o Diabetes

o Renal Failure

o Others

• Renal Denervation Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Renal Denervation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia



o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Renal Denervation Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435450/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________