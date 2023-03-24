New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Assays Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435447/?utm_source=GNW



Global protein assays market will undergo vigorous growth in the forecast period, 2024-2028.The principal factor behind this market growth is the rigorous research and development taking place in proteomics.



For example, a brand-new category of synthetic peptides, better known as mini proteins, was developed by some scientists working at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore in June 2022.According to a few researchers, these mini proteins have the potential to neutralize SARS-CoV-2-like viruses.



Moreover, based on work from the journal Nature Chemical Biology, it has come into the picture that these mini proteins can inhibit the virus from entering the host cell.Also, they can clutch the virus particles together to deteriorate their ability to cause infection.



This progress in research can positively impact the growth of the global protein assay market.

During the forecast period, the market expansion is going to be supported by increased expenditures made by leading players in the development of cutting-edge & efficient medications & diagnostic instruments. For instance, Bruker Corp. introduced the two new timsTOF instruments in June 2021. It makes new techniques and uses possible, such as the unbiased, deep multi-omic biomarker discovery process and epi proteomics/PTM characterization. Additionally, they further develop & facilitate these cutting-edge applications & techniques in cancer liquid biopsy research.

Protein Assays for Cancer Diagnosis

Opportunities for disease diagnosis, classification, and monitoring are provided by protein analysis.An assay must fulfill specific requirements to be therapeutically relevant.



To begin with, it must be capable of detecting the desired protein or proteins.An assay also needs to be specific to the protein it is meant to detect in addition to being sensitive.



These tests must also work with readily accessible patient samples to be effective.Additionally, laboratory staff must be properly trained to carry out these processes, and the assay’s equipment must be easily obtainable in clinical settings.



Moreover, assays must be efficient in terms of labor and cost, as well as robust enough to produce data that can be compared across laboratories and staff.

Numerous protein assays based on flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and immunohistochemistry (IHC) are employed for the detection, prognosis, and treatment of cancer.These methods can detect over 100 distinctive proteins (not all cancer related).



Immunohistochemistry has found its best application in detecting Her2 marker and estrogen receptors in patients with breast cancer.ELISA is another remarkable method to identify cancer biomarkers in blood.



This method can detect several markers at the same time with high specificity and sensitivity. For instance, 99.4% specificity and 95.3% sensitivity were reported from a six-marker ELISA developed for ovarian cancer.

Therefore, the increasing number of cancer cases across the globe and their detection can escalate the global protein assay market considerably.

Government Funding for Research in Proteomics

Governments of quite a few countries are offering funding to assist new research and development in the field of proteomics. For example, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India provided funding to the Institute of Bioinformatics (IOB) as well as ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, NE region, Dibrugarh for a project named “Proteomics and biochemical analysis for identification of novel biomarkers for predicting pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH): In a health and demographic cohort from Dibrugarh.” The IOB will be conducting protein analysis of urine samples of pregnant women in distinctive trimesters. The chief aim of this project is to develop a protein marker for the timely detection of PIH.

Furthermore, the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) served as an inspiration for funding that was announced by the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Development Center in August 2020.The announcement calls for the development of high-throughput single-cell proteome discovery technologies.



This opportunity aims to improve our understanding of how cancer begins and spreads while also facilitating the discovery of powerful cancer biomarkers and their clinical utilization on a micro-scale.

In addition, Genome Canada and Genome BC offered a funding amount of over 18 million for protein research in the year 2018. This funding resulted in the development of novel diagnostic and treatment approaches for different diseases.

These findings can offer lucrative opportunities for the global protein assay market.

Recent Developments

• A medical life science company, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched two assay kits named homogenous time-resolved fluorescence (HTRF) and AlphalLISA in April 2022. These kits are meant for the timely detection and quantification of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) host cell protein (HCP) impurities.

• A proteomic platform, providing biological understanding for research and development to the pharmaceutical as well as diagnostic firms was launched by a leading proteomics company, Biognosys in March 2022.

• Eli Lilly and Company acquired Protomer Technologies in July 2021.

• GeoMx DSP Protein Assays was launched by NanoString Technologies, Inc., a biotech company in November 2020.

Market Segmentation

Global protein assay market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end-user, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into dye-binding assays, test strip-based assays, copper-ion-based assays, and others.



Based on product, the market is divided into reagents, kits, and instruments & accessories.Based on technology, the market is fragmented into calorimetric protein assays, fluorescence-based protein assays, and absorbance-based protein assays.



Based on application, the market can be divided into drug discovery and development, disease diagnosis, and others. Based on end users, the market can be further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, hospitals, academic research institutes, and others.

Company Profiles

The major players in the global protein assays market are Becton Dickinson and Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Merck KGaA, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Lonza Group AG, Bio-Techne Corp, Illumina Inc, among others.



