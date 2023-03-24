U.S. Retail Clinics Market is Expected to Surpass USD 9.45 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.16% from 2022 to 2030; Increasing Demand for Accessible and Affordable Health Care Services Make U.S. Retail Clinics an Attractive and Cost-Effective

Westford USA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Retail Clinics market is expected to experience significant growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Several factors, including the increasing demand for accessible and affordable health care services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and shortage of primary care physicians expanding health insurance coverage, drive this growth. In addition, Retail clinics have become famous for minor ailments and preventive care services due to their affordability and convenience. In addition, telehealth and digital health advancements have enabled retail clinics to offer virtual consultations and remote monitoring, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for patients.

SkyQuest's latest global research findings report that the Acute care market is steadily rising and is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. This growth projection indicates a positive outlook for related industries, including the U.S. Retail Clinics market. The demand for immediate medical attention, the increasing prevalence of acute diseases, and the need for cost-effective treatment options drive this segment's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "U.S. Retail Clinics Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 93

Figures - 64

The U.S retail clinics market has emerged as a significant player in the healthcare industry by providing a cost-effective and convenient alternative to conventional healthcare settings. The market is expected to grow substantially in the upcoming years due to rising demand for accessible and affordable healthcare services, driven by increased chronic diseases, patients preferring retail clinics, and a shortage of primary care physicians. Furthermore, the market is pivotal in enhancing healthcare access and reducing healthcare expenses in the United States.

Prominent Players in the U.S. Retail Clinics Market

CVS Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walmart

Rite Aid

Kroger Health

Target Clinic

HealthPartners

MinuteClinic

RediClinic

ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care

CityMD

MedExpress Urgent Care

GoHealth Urgent Care

NextCare Urgent Care

FastMed Urgent Care

CareSpot Urgent Care

Urgent Team

Premier Health Urgent Care

Physicians Immediate Care

American Family Care

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/us-retail-clinics-market

Primary Care Clinics Segment to Drive Higher Sales as These Clinics Provide Services such as Diagnosing and Treating Common Illnesses

A recent analysis has revealed that the Primary Care Clinics segment has played a significant role in driving the rapid development of the U.S. Retail Clinics market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment maintains its dominance in the market. Primary Care Clinics provide services such as diagnosing and treating common illnesses, physical examinations, vaccinations, and preventive care. Patients have widely adopted these clinics due to their convenience, accessibility, and ability to provide cost-effective healthcare services.

Research analysis indicates that the Midwest will emerge as a dominant player in the U.S. Retail Clinics market between 2022 and 2030. Factors such as an aging population, shortage of primary care physicians, and rising demand for convenient and affordable healthcare services are driving this growth. According to SkyQuest, the region is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecasted period.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/us-retail-clinics-market

Corporate Owned Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to the Expansion of Retail Clinics Operated by significant Healthcare Companies

According to a recent analysis, the Corporate Owned segment is leading the way in the U.S. Retail Clinics market in 2021, and it is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. The projected growth of this segment is attributable to several factors, such as the expansion of retail clinics operated by major healthcare companies, increasing consumer confidence in corporate-owned clinics, and their ability to provide comprehensive services at a lower cost due to economies of scale.

The U.S. Retail Clinics market witnessed the West region emerge as a significant force, which is expected to retain its leading position by 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, such as a high concentration of retail clinics, an increasing number of partnerships between retail clinics and health systems, and a growing trend toward consumerism in healthcare. SkyQuest predicts that the West region will achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecasted period.

The authors of a comprehensive report have recently analyzed the major players in the U.S. Retail Clinics market. They have covered different aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into the key trends and significant breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report has examined the top segments' market share and given a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, it has emphasized the major players in the industry and their attempts to develop innovative solutions to meet this demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/us-retail-clinics-market

Key Developments in U.S. Retail Clinics Market

Amazon has made a substantial investment by acquiring One Medical, representing the company's most significant foray into the healthcare industry. This move supports Amazon's objective to expand its healthcare services offerings as part of its long-term growth strategy.

To enhance its position as a leading provider of medical services, CVS is considering the acquisition of Signify Health as the healthcare company explores various strategic options, including a potential sale. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, initial bids for Signify Health are expected to be submitted in the coming week, with CVS expressing interest in entering a bid.

Key Questions Answered in U.S. Retail Clinics Market Report

What are the specific drivers of growth that are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Out Of Home Advertising Market

Global Car Rental Market

Global Automotive E-Commerce Market

Global Commercial Display Market

North American Calculators Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com